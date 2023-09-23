Xochitl Galvez Accuses President of Targeting Her and Making Personal Data Public

Mexican Senator and presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez has accused President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of targeting her and intending to win the 2024 presidential elections “at any cost.” Speaking electronically at a forum in Buenos Aires, Galvez claimed that she has faced attacks from the federal government as a result of her aspirations to become the President of Mexico. She was designated as a candidate by the opposition Frente Amplio por México in August.

Galvez detailed her controversies with López Obrador, alleging that he wants to “vilify” her. She mentioned that the President had accused her of being controlled by a powerful group of men and publicly revealed the tax and banking data of her companies. Galvez deemed this action as a “crime.”

Noting that López Obrador’s indigenous origin influences his narrative against “the rich and the powerful,” Galvez emphasized that the President disliked the fact that a woman from a humble background, of indigenous origin, could rise to success. She claimed that she has been subjected to a systematic attack from the media controlled by López Obrador, along with strong persecution.

Galvez, who served in the government of former Mexican President Vicente Fox, also voiced concerns about organized crime’s involvement in the upcoming elections. She accused the government of intervening with its economic apparatus and social programs, which are worth millions, creating the risk of a state election controlled by organized crime. Galvez asserted that the President is determined to win the election, regardless of the means.

In conclusion, Galvez considers Mexico to be in the hands of organized crime and warns of the potential consequences of government intervention in the upcoming elections. Her statements shed light on the alleged attacks and controversies surrounding her candidacy and provide insights into the challenges faced by opposition candidates in Mexico’s political landscape.