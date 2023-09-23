Factors Influencing the Exchange Rate: The Rise of the Dollar Above S/ 3.74

The dollar closed the day above S/ 3.74, reaching its highest level since April, according to the Central Reserve Bank. The increase in the price of oil and the ongoing intention to raise interest rates in the US are among the factors influencing the exchange rate. Kallpa SAB predicts that the external situation will continue to impact the price of the currency in Peru. The purchase and sale prices of the dollar in exchange offices and the informal currency exchange market are around S/ 3.73 and S/ 3.76, respectively. In digital exchange houses, the buying price is approximately S/ 3.73, while the selling price is around S/ 3.76.

