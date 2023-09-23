Actress Adamari López Dazzles as Successful Businesswoman with New Jewelry Line

Puerto Rican Actress Adamari López Finds Success as a Businesswoman

Puerto Rican actress Adamari López, known for her work in the entertainment industry, has recently made a name for herself as a successful businesswoman. While she has always been recognized for her acting skills and hosting abilities, López is now venturing into the world of entrepreneurship.

In a recent announcement through social media, López revealed her new business venture, which is now available for purchase on her website. This is not the first time she has introduced products to the market, as she has previously launched a line of kitchen items such as aprons. However, this time she has unveiled a line of women’s jewelry, showcasing her diverse interests and talents.

As a proud businesswoman, López expressed her excitement about the launch of her jewelry line, stating, “I know you are going to love it. I love pretty things, delicate things.” The collection features a range of pieces, including a chain with two hearts, an anklet, and a bracelet adorned with a triple band of hearts.

To López’s surprise, the response to her jewelry line has been overwhelming. Within two weeks, her entire stock was sold out on her official website, ‘www.adamarilopez.net’. The affordable prices of the accessories, with none exceeding $90, have appealed to customers, contributing to the line’s success.

One of the standout pieces in the collection is the ‘BLUE’ chain, made of silver and boasting two heart pendants. The large silver pendant bears the word ‘endless’, while the smaller golden pendant reads ‘love’. This piece, priced at $89, has been the most popular within López’s line.

Another noteworthy item is the ‘AMÉLIE’ bracelet, which features a red cellular thread and a heart-shaped pendant made of Zamak, 24k yellow gold plated, rose gold, and 1000 sterling silver. This bracelet was priced at $79, further adding to the line’s appeal.

López’s successful foray into the world of business has proven her versatility and determination. As a beloved actress and host, her newfound success as a businesswoman only adds to her impressive resume. Fans and customers alike eagerly await her next venture, as López continues to inspire and captivate audiences with her talents.

