Former Brazilian National Team Player Walewska Oliveira Dies at Age 43

Brazilian Volleyball Champion Walewska Oliveira Dies at Age 43

Sao Paulo mourns the loss of former Brazilian national team player, Walewska Oliveira, who tragically passed away on Thursday. The news of the Olympic gold medalist’s death was confirmed by the Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) in a press release. The organization expressed its deep sadness and sincere condolences to Walewska’s family and friends.

While the details surrounding her death were not disclosed by the CBV, local police in Sao Paulo reported that Oliveira fell from the 17th floor of her residential building. Emergency responders tried to revive her at the scene but were unsuccessful.

The tragic incident has prompted speculation of suicide, as Brazilian media outlets have begun their investigation into the circumstances leading up to her death.

The loss of Walewska Oliveira has sent shockwaves through the volleyball community, prompting tributes and condolences from various entities and fellow athletes. Radamés Lattari, the President of CBV, described Oliveira as a special player whose career in the sport would be remembered forever. José Roberto Guimaraes, coach of the Brazilian team, expressed his personal grief, stating, “I lost a daughter.” He praised her exceptional talent and character, emphasizing that any coach would have been privileged to work with an athlete like her.

In a touching gesture, the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) paid tribute to Walewska Oliveira during Brazil’s game against Turkey in the Olympic Qualifier for Paris 2024. The players took to the court wearing armbands bearing Oliveira’s name and her jersey number, #1.

Teammates and colleagues remember Walewska Oliveira as a role model and an inspiration. Thaisa Menezes, a central player, expressed her deep sorrow and recounted how Oliveira’s attitude and resilience had a profound impact on her. She described Oliveira as a great icon of the sport and someone who represented Brazil with great pride.

Walewska Oliveira retired from the field last year, leaving behind a remarkable legacy. Throughout her career, she played in three Olympic Games, winning a bronze medal in Sydney 2000, placing fourth in Athens 2004, and securing the gold medal in Beijing 2008.

In addition to representing Brazil, Oliveira also played internationally for Spain, Russia, and Italy, leaving an indelible mark on the sport at a global level.

The volleyball community remembers Oliveira as a talented athlete, a beloved teammate, and a source of inspiration. Her untimely passing is a tremendous loss for the sport, and her memory will forever live on.

