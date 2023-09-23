The Importance of Disconnecting: Techniques and Escapes to Heal Your Body and Mind

In today’s fast-paced and stressful world, it’s important to prioritize self-care and wellness. This includes not only taking care of our physical health with exercise and a balanced diet, but also focusing on activities that help us relax, recharge, and disconnect from the daily grind.

One highly recommended technique to achieve this is through relaxing massages. According to Paula Baratta, CEO of the Nangala center in Madrid, massages release hormones such as endorphins, serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin, which play an important role in our happiness and well-being. These hormones are released when the skin’s blood circulation increases during a massage, delivering more oxygen and nutrients to the body’s cells.

For a truly rejuvenating experience, Lefay Resort & SPA Dolomiti, located in the Dolomites, is a top choice. This resort not only offers a wide range of spa treatments, including massages, but also prioritizes sustainable well-being by investing in renewable energy sources.

If you’re in Madrid, the Hotel Four Seasons Madrid offers the El Retiro massage, which effectively releases muscle tension and clears the mind. Additionally, Canalejas provides the Canalejas experience, combining body and facial exfoliation for total care.

For those looking for a more holistic approach to well-being, the Six Senses Ibiza hosts the Festival Alma, where international spiritual and thought leaders gather to share various techniques, from Pilates to music therapy. This event aims to promote connection, spirituality, and celebration among participants.

Yoga enthusiasts can also find their oasis at the Yoga Gallery Menorca festival, which celebrates its second edition. Taking place on the beautiful island of Menorca, a UNESCO biosphere reserve, this festival combines sport, art, and music, allowing participants to reconnect with nature and themselves.

In Palma de Mallorca, the first urban wellness retreat will be held in the city center, organized by Sadhana Works, Nivia Born Boutique Hotel, and The Arcana Society. This retreat coincides with the doubling of the lighting of the largest rose window in the world, creating a mystical atmosphere. Participants can enjoy kundalini yoga classes, meditation sessions, and gong baths.

For those seeking to detoxify both body and mind, Las Caldas Villa Termal offers a two-night Detox Plan in a unique environment. This Asturian spa takes a global approach to well-being, focusing on diet, body treatments, muscle toning, and bioenergetic treatments to reset the mind.

Water is also a powerful tool for cleansing and revitalizing. The Relais & Châteaux Helguera Palacio Antique Boutique, located in Cantabria, offers a semi-covered and heated infinity pool, a spa with sauna and Turkish bath, and a gym equipped with cutting-edge technology. The Marbella Club Hotel Golf Resort & Spa specializes in thalassotherapy, an ancient practice with numerous health benefits.

In Ibiza, the Ibiza Grand Hotel provides an Aqua Hydrotherapy Circuit, designed to release tension and provide a rejuvenating experience for both body and mind. They also offer a variety of massages and therapies for deep relief and calm.

The Nadal Hotel Zel Mallorca, in partnership with Meliá Hotels International and Rafa Nadal, hosts wellness retreats that include running sessions, isometric exercise routines, and beauty workshops.

Last but not least, the Mandarin Oriental Ritz in Madrid boasts a stunning spa, featuring a fourteen-meter-long covered pool carved in white marble. They offer unique and personalized experiences, massages, and therapies to meet each guest’s specific needs.

As autumn begins, it’s the perfect time to prioritize a healthy lifestyle and reset both body and mind. Whether through massages, retreats, or holistic therapies, taking the time to relax, recharge, and disconnect is essential for overall well-being.