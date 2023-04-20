Week of citizen participation, and the citizens?

“If they were talks for state contracting, the auditorium would be full, but since they are mechanisms for fiscal control and citizen participation, that is why attendance is so minimal,” said Juan Zapata, ESAP teacher.

Yesterday the cycle of activities scheduled by the Comptroller of Pereira, the Municipal Ombudsman and the Higher School of Public Administration (ESAP) closed within the framework of the week of citizen participation, with which the provisions of through Law 1757 of 2015, where citizens must be guaranteed their knowledge and participation in the control of public resources.

Topics such as the execution of audits, democratic participation, access to public information, human rights, fiscal, disciplinary, environmental and public policy control, the oversight network and youth leadership were some of the topics discussed by of the event speakers.

Citizen participation mechanisms

Among the factors made known so that citizens can participate correctly in the regulation of public entities, emphasis was placed on the use of modalities such as plebiscite, referendum, popular consultation, open council, legislative initiative, until the revocation of the mandate.

According to Karla Campuzano, an official from the departmental Comptroller’s Office, “it is a strategy that was implemented by the Comptroller’s Office, articulating and allying various entities so that the community knows the mechanisms for citizen participation, the different controls, both the prosecutor, environmental control, disciplinary control and allow control entities to ensure that the investment of public resources is done well in the department of Risaralda”.

“It is necessary to make the general public aware of how they can access a disciplinary process, how the disciplinary news can arrive, precisely the objective of these spaces is to give those tips where general knowledge can be accessed by any citizen so that the process can be activated as such”, Luz Ángela González, delegate of the Pereira Ombudsman.

Given

Approximately 160 people participated in the three days programmed for these activities, it is expected that a second edition will increase the number.

Opinions

Karla Campuzano

Comptroller of Risaralda

“It is a tool for us to have knowledge of the reality of the investment of public resources and allows fiscal control to compensate the damage, so if the work is done well and it is reported on time, we can achieve this compensation In case there is embezzlement of public resources, the idea is to continue having these spaces in order to tell the community about the tools that exist and together take care of public resources”.

Claudia Bedoya

Official Pereira Ombudsman

“I think it is super important that these spaces for citizen participation exist and that all the entities can be made known, whether it is from the fiscal part, the disciplinary part or oversight issues, it is very important that they become known and As they deepen and materialize for the different citizens in general, disciplinary control is where all public servants can be investigated for omissions, errors, excesses and have real effects”.

Jaime Agudelo

Citizen

“These spaces allow us to have greater empowerment on the subject, learn more about our law, generate new and updated knowledge in the face of many tasks that have been done by the public, by leaders, by the Comptroller’s Office, which I think is very cool. the event, to generate more presence of people from different interdisciplinary guilds”.

Valentina Agudelo

Representative of the Alfonso Jaramillo School

“There is a lot of misinformation on the part of young people about the opportunities or the organization that the Government has, due to this misinformation they believe that a good control of both the financial resources and the country in general is not being carried out, so it is very important that At the moment in which the information is given from the pages or from the training that is available, we can integrate more than anything to be able to know and thus have arguments about the disagreements or problems that exist in the communities”.