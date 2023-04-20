Home » Actor Jonathan Majors was left without a manager for assaulting a woman – EntornoInteligente
News

Actor Jonathan Majors was left without a manager for assaulting a woman – EntornoInteligente

by admin
Actor Jonathan Majors was left without a manager for assaulting a woman – EntornoInteligente

Seems like things are getting complicated Jonathan Majors. The actor was fired from the Manager Entertainment 360 agency following domestic violence charges, Variety reported.

It was learned that the public relations firm The Lede Company also initiated labor breaks with the actor of Marvel. The decision comes three weeks after the “Creed III” star was arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City.

As will be remembered, the actor was arrested on March 25 for an alleged domestic dispute with a woman. The unidentified victim was admitted to the hospital with minor head and neck injuries.

It is expected that Majors appear before a judge on May 8 as he faces multiple charges of harassment and assault by the New York City district attorney.

Altercation

Jonathan Majors he is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are rapidly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry told Deadline in a statement.

On March 30, attorneys for Majors they gave TMZ private text messages between the actor and the alleged victim.

The woman has not made any public statement so far. She has not formally retracted her accusations. The actor was transferred to prison, but was released shortly because there was not enough evidence against him.

¿Y Marvel?

It is not at all clear how his legal problem is going to be resolved, but what is clear is that this jeopardizes his future in Marvelwhere he gives life to Kang, the great villain of Phase 5 of this superhero universe.

The actor has already filmed the second season of “Loki” of Marvel/Disney+, in which he reprises his supervillain role as Kang the Conqueror, and will soon appear before the cameras in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” Beyond the rumors, Marvel hasn’t commented on whether he plans to remove Majors from his universe.

Jonathan debuted as a version of Kang in 2021 in the series “Loki” and also returned to play the character in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

ORIGINAL LINK: Jonathan Majors was fired by his representatives (ultimasnoticias.com.ve)

SEE ALSO: https://entornointeligente.com/2023/03/they-arrested-the-marvel-actor-jonathan-majors-por-domestic-violence/

You may also like

The boy used a flashlight to illuminate the...

How did Rins get so fast? Voice to...

Week of citizen participation, and the citizens?

Naruto: Tsunade cosplay by Alina Becker shows the...

CMDNNA Zamora made a banner in rejection of...

Some curiosities about the sinking of the Titanic

Beijing Changfeng Hospital: 29 dead in tragic fire,...

Violence against teachers and Ata, the House begins...

Juan Carlos I returns to Spain with more...

Kaleidoscope

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy