Actor Jonathan Majors was left without a manager for assaulting a woman – EntornoInteligente

Seems like things are getting complicated Jonathan Majors. The actor was fired from the Manager Entertainment 360 agency following domestic violence charges, Variety reported.

It was learned that the public relations firm The Lede Company also initiated labor breaks with the actor of Marvel. The decision comes three weeks after the “Creed III” star was arrested on domestic violence charges in New York City.

As will be remembered, the actor was arrested on March 25 for an alleged domestic dispute with a woman. The unidentified victim was admitted to the hospital with minor head and neck injuries.

It is expected that Majors appear before a judge on May 8 as he faces multiple charges of harassment and assault by the New York City district attorney.

Altercation

“Jonathan Majors he is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are rapidly gathering and presenting evidence to the district attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry told Deadline in a statement.

On March 30, attorneys for Majors they gave TMZ private text messages between the actor and the alleged victim.

“I told them it was my fault for trying to grab their phone,” it could be read. In another message, he said: “I read the report they gave me about the strangulation and I said flatly that this did not happen and that it should be removed immediately, and that the origin of the call had to do with my collapse and fainting.” See also Aircraft chaos, reimbursements of over 2 billion at stake: 100 thousand Italians at stake

The woman has not made any public statement so far. She has not formally retracted her accusations. The actor was transferred to prison, but was released shortly because there was not enough evidence against him.

¿Y Marvel?

It is not at all clear how his legal problem is going to be resolved, but what is clear is that this jeopardizes his future in Marvelwhere he gives life to Kang, the great villain of Phase 5 of this superhero universe.

The actor has already filmed the second season of “Loki” of Marvel/Disney+, in which he reprises his supervillain role as Kang the Conqueror, and will soon appear before the cameras in “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” Beyond the rumors, Marvel hasn’t commented on whether he plans to remove Majors from his universe.

Jonathan debuted as a version of Kang in 2021 in the series “Loki” and also returned to play the character in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”.

ORIGINAL LINK: Jonathan Majors was fired by his representatives (ultimasnoticias.com.ve)

SEE ALSO: https://entornointeligente.com/2023/03/they-arrested-the-marvel-actor-jonathan-majors-por-domestic-violence/