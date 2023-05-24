Weekend of our internationals: Bebou scorer, Hoffenheim escapes, Denkey decisive

Relive your new weekend number of our internationals with the goals of Ihlas Bebou and Denkey Kevin. Hoffenheim maintains Bradley Barcola was a passer during the meeting between his club and Monaco
France
League 1(J36)
Lyon 3-1 Monaco
Bradley Barcola was a passer on the first goal of the game. Lyon is 7e in the standings
Ajaccio 0-5 Rennes
Lorenz Assignon , the Franco-Togolese right side came into play in the 64the minute . Reindeer is 6e in the standings
Brest 2-1 Clermont
The Franco-Togolese defender Lilian Brassier played the entire game. Brest is 14e in the standings
League 2 (J36)
Grenoble 1-1 Rodez
Marvyn Senaya played the entire game. The Franco-Togolese defender Kevin Boma was absent. Rodez is 13e in the standings
National 1(J33)
Versailles 0-3 Avranches
Gustave Akueson played the entire game. Versailles is 5e in the standings
Cholet 1-0 Paris 13 Atletico
The defender Simon Gbegnon played the entire game. Cholet is 7e in the standings
Châteauroux 0-1 Red Star
Josué Homawoo played the entire game with Red Star
Germany
Bundesliga (J33)
Hoffenheim 4-2 Union Berlin
Ihlas Building scored Hoffenheim’s first goal in the 22nde minute. Hoffenheim if class 13e one day before the end of the championship and remains in the Bundesliga.
Spain
League (J35)
Getafe 1-1 Elche
Djene Dakonam played the entire game.Getafe is 17e in the standings
Belgium
Po League (Conference League Play Offs)
Ghent 2-2 Cercle Brugge
Kevin Denkey scorer in this game. Circle Bruges is 4e in the standings
The Netherlands
First Division (J38)
Young PSV 1-1 FC Eindhoven
Amevor Mawuna played the entire game. Fc Eindhoven is 8e in the standings
Portugal
Liga Sagres (J33)
Santa Clara 1-0 Portimonense
Kennedy Boateng was absent. Santa Clara last in the standings is close to relegation
Romania
Liga I (Relegation Stage)
Uta Arad 1-1 U Craiova 1948
Samuel Asamoah did not come out of the substitutes’ bench. U Craiova is first in this phase.
Greece
Super League (Relegation Play Offs /J7)
Ionikos 2-2 Lamia
Alaixys Romao played the whole game.Ionikos is 7e of this phase.