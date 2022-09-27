Two years have passed since the last edition of the pedestrian walk “The wind in the hair” which returns this year in October, the international month of breast cancer prevention. Sunday 2 will start from Piazza dei Martiri the long parade of white T-shirts to animate the city, for the 15th edition of the event.

Ados (Association of Women with Breast Operated “Women’s Health Committee”, which engage not only on the day of the walk, but every day of the year in actions that directly or indirectly are of help, support and healing from breast cancer, as well as prevention.

The organizing committee, set up in 2005 among the voluntary associations that deal with the world of women, on the occasion of the walk also has the aim of launching a fund campaign for the purchase of advanced equipment for mammography screening. “Alongside the financial success achieved over the years, the one that made it possible to donate state-of-the-art equipment to the” San Martino “Hospital for 382,686.50 euros”, says Laura De Bona, the head of the administrative and financial part, “it is important to underline that, thanks to correct and widespread information, the Belluno population has received the message on the importance of prevention, early diagnosis of breast cancer, in the particular case, and prevention in general for other diseases ». And she concludes: “Another message linked to the project is that the protection and care of health are not only the task of the health authorities, but of the whole community and that excellent results can also be achieved by public and private collaboration”.

The appointment is at 9 in Piazza dei Martiri, where, those who have not yet done so, can pay the registration fee of 13 euros and receive the recyclable cotton t-shirt that will be worn during the walk. Participants, together with the t-shirt, will find a gift from Unifarco, which every year becomes a concrete sponsor of the event, giving away a cosmetic product: this year a giant package of body cream.

The departure will be at 10 with a slightly modified itinerary compared to the past, as there is a variant that from piazza Duomo will continue along via Duomo, via Rialto and then for the usual route to the finish line of piazza Martiri: this to allow easier participation in the People with disabilities.