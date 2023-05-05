Home » Welser Medienkulturhaus: Will everything stay as it is?
News

Welser Medienkulturhaus: Will everything stay as it is?

by admin
Welser Medienkulturhaus: Will everything stay as it is?

A preliminary decision was made on Thursday in the race to fill the Media Culture House. The hearing before the steering committee and the non-voting city senate was won by the application team led by MKH deputy Boris Schuld (MKH_Studios) with a clear lead over the other two applicants. The duo Christoph Brückl and Renate Pyrker (Open Culture House Wels) lined up ahead of the team of Stefan Schiehauer & Christoph Schumacher (Media House Media Art and Cultural Center Wels).

For the Welser Freiheitliche, the selection process did not go according to plan. Mayor Andreas Rabl and cultural advisor Christa Raggl-Mühlberger recently called for a realignment. More breadth and more audience was the claim of the FP, which provides half of the mandates in the Welser municipal council with the MFG by Jörg Wehofsich.

In the steering committee, the Blues remained in the minority. Martina Franke and Simone Lindinger represented the Wels cultural advisory board. And this also put the MKH application in first place and gave the committee a clear recommendation with its ranking.

Rabl remains skeptical

“I would have preferred a different concept. I liked the application of the other two candidates better because it was more forward-looking. I am also skeptical that what is promised by the MKH can also be implemented,” said Rabl when asked by the Welser Zeitung.
The winners of the hearing still have to clear a few hurdles. The unsuccessful applicants can appeal. However, this must be well justified and would result in high costs. If the conditions change in the course of the contract negotiations, Rabl considers a new tender: “I can’t imagine that you want to do twice as many events with half the budget as before,” says Rabl skeptically. Since Thursday, there has also been the idea of ​​all applicants working together.
On Friday, both SP Deputy Mayor Klaus Schinninger and VP City Councilor Martin Oberndorfer denied rumors of politically motivated voting behavior directed against the FP. “Complete nonsense,” Schinninger said indignantly at the claim from the group of applicants.

See also  The caleños without a compass

Anonymous voting

The steering committee was made up of one representative from each of the six municipal council parties. The four remaining votes went to Rabl, Raggl-Mühlberger, Franke (Chairwoman of the Cultural Advisory Board) and Lindinger, Deputy Advisory Board Member. The vote was anonymous. Seven criteria, which were weighted differently in the decision-making process, had to be rated with points.

Author

Erik Famler

Local editor catfish

Erik Famler

Erik Famler

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

The Limestone Boat Company Limited Announces Change of...

The heyday of YouTube gags… “There is no...

Coup against Clan del Golfo: they destroy a...

Scheuch Umwelttechnik receives an order worth 70 million...

Invoking Putin at Slavín | Reports | .a...

Building the future for Chocó: Vision Chocó 2050

Endor: This time the “GT7” hype is missing

His wife’s cancer, the death of a friend...

Take care of the heat wave, these are...

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Fifth Stock Repurchase Program...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy