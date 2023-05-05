Germany becomes the mega chip factory: the fourth Infineon site in Dresden

Germany builds chip factory: von der Leyen also at the event

Germany makes its own chip megafactory, in the face of China and the United States. The German high-tech giant Infineon – a company with a turnover of 14 billion – yesterday inaugurated a Dresden its fourth production site in Germany, a chip factory which will have an investment of 5 billion. He writes it The print which explains how the president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the chancellor Olaf Scholz took part in the laying of the first stone. “A bed of kings which aims to highlight the strategic factor of the investment and leave in the shade the great farewells that have marked the German industry in the last week: the sale of the climate solutions giant Viessmann to the American Carrier and Bosch’s decision to invest in a chip factory in the USA”.

Ursula Von Der Leyen and Olaf Scholz

Subscribe to the newsletter

