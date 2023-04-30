Home » Wendy Paola Corzo Carmona was crowned Queen Vallenata Mayor of the 56 Vallenato Festival
The young Wendy Paola Corzo Carmona won the Major Category Accordion Competition of the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival.

The 24-year-old young winner faced the outstanding accordion players with second place Sara Marcela Arango Pérez and third place Madelaine Bolaño Escobar.

Corzo, was accompanied by the cashier Luis Manuel Fonseca Mandarriaga and the guacharaquera Victoria Suárez Leiva. She interpreted the merengue ‘El Pique’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), the walk ‘Marta Elena’ (Luis Enrique Martínez), the puya ‘They don’t even reach my heels’ (Wendy Paola Corzo Carmona) and the son ‘Get up Maria’ (Francisco ‘Pacho’ Rada).

The new major sovereign of the accordion, upon receiving the trophy as winner, first thanked God and shared this triumph with her family, all the people who supported her and especially her land

