Werder striker Eren Dinkci is on loan to 1. FC Heidenheim

When training starts again next week at SV Werder, one striker will definitely be missing: Eren Dinkci. The 21-year-old says goodbye to southern Germany on loan, but will remain in the Bundesliga. The attacker will be on the hunt for goals next season for newly promoted 1. FC Heidenheim. This was officially announced by both clubs on Friday afternoon. Previously, second division side Fortuna Düsseldorf had hoped for a commitment from the fast offensive man.

“I’m looking forward to tackling this new challenge and will do everything I can to keep up the class with the FCH,” Dinkci is quoted as saying on the Heidenheimer website. “That’s the big goal and I want to make the best possible contribution to my new team in terms of football, personally and with the Bundesliga experience I’ve already gained.”

Born in Bremen, he has made 50 competitive appearances for Werder so far, but he never got beyond the status of a supplementary player. On his debut in December 2020, he scored his only goal so far during the away game at FSV Mainz 05. On the way to the big breakthrough, the station should help the league newcomer. “We are convinced of Eren’s qualities. But it’s important for him now to get as much match practice as possible,” emphasizes Clemens Fritz, Werder’s head of professional football. “In Heidenheim he has a very good opportunity to do so. We wish him the greatest possible success, even if not in direct encounters.

In the current FCH squad, Dinkci will be the fifth professional with a Werder past. Patrick Mainka, Marnon Busch, Norman Theuerkauf and Jan-Niklas Beste already belong to the team of the direct competitor for relegation. “Eren is a young and talented player who, despite his age, has already gained Bundesliga experience,” says Robert Strauss, Head of Sports at 1. FC Heidenheim. “We are happy that, thanks to a partnership between SV Werder Bremen and us, this loan worked out and that Eren is going into our first Bundesliga season with us. With him we have another option up front and another hungry player with potential.”

+++ This article was updated at 4:47 p.m. +++

