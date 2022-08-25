Home News West Nile, first infection in the Belluno area: young in hospital
West Nile, first infection in the Belluno area: young in hospital

West Nile, first infection in the Belluno area: young in hospital

The second case of West Nile discovered in the Belluno area within a few days is the one that impresses the most: for the first time there is the feeling that the infection took place in the province. Where never before has there been suspicion of swarms of infected mosquitoes.

The Ulss Dolomiti Prevention Department has today registered an almost certainly autochthonous case of West Nile involving a young resident in the Belluno area. The patient is now admitted, in good condition, to the Feltre hospital, in Medicine, which made the diagnosis after laboratory confirmation. The symptoms began a few days ago with intense headache and fever, without particular neurological commitment, and then significantly regressed to the current situation of stability.

Unlike the import case reported two days ago, this case does not present evidence of travel or stay in areas with a high incidence of West Nile, thus configuring the first autochthonous case in the province.

In application of the regional guidelines on the subject, with maximum precautionary criteria, the Prevention Department will intensify the checks in the areas close to the patient’s home, and more generally in the Belluno area, on the possible presence of West Nile virus in mosquitoes, by means of samples. targeted vector. In any case, remediation interventions will be implemented with particular reference to anti-larval treatments.

