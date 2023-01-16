To Caesar what is Caesar’s:

-Today, the Diario Occidente is the newspaper with the most flavor and blood from Valle del Cauca. He has known how to adapt to the different eras of journalism.

He was the first in the region to enter the era of color, also to give precedence to the breaking latest news, then to “special reports” as well as “in-depth interviews.”

This newspaper, likewise, was the first in these parts to jump from 8 to 6 columns to facilitate reading, as well as to include large photos and photo-reports, without forgetting the “booklets and sports magazines.”

It was released for free distribution and opportunely turned to the virtual world… The West has always given special weight to Opinion from different angles and lines of thought…

The Mop Question:

– Now love and heartbreak is for “billing”?

To keep in mind:

-“Total peace”, as long as there is no bilateral ceasefire agreement, cannot limit the Police and the Army to seeing villages patrolled by the FARC dissidents and other armed groups, as happened in a corregimiento from the municipality of Policarpa, Nariño.

The national government has failed to clarify the matter… The fact reminds us of scenes lived in those days when “El Caguan” was in the hands of the Farc.

Farandula in Action:

-I think that Shakira and Piqué have needed to think more about their children… Everything cannot be a war of egos and billing…

-I would like to let movie lovers know that “Merlina 2” is already underway. It could be seen coming after the sharp end of the first, the same one that turned out to be more interesting and captivating than expected.

-The Golden Globes this time were more “globes” than anything else, since it is said that there were jury decisions more thinking about inclusion than other factors of production, realization and performance.

Between Tomatoes and Strawberries:

-Tomatoes: many and well rotten for the delay in using Tumaco as a strong port to supply the south of the country with gasoline and other fuels.

-Strawberries: plenty of them and very tasty for Asocaña for the support it gave to the San Juan de Dios Hospital in Cali in 2022, by repairing damage to roofs and locating improvements that translate into better conditions for the provision of services to dozens of users.

An example that other companies or unions could follow with this hospital of such importance for Cali and the region.

The “Latest” of journalism:

-Rodalega must be surprised, to say the least, to see so many sports journalists forcing him to reach America, and they do it openly, head-on…That’s how it is, if his signing with the red team materializes and it doesn’t materialize in the playing field, none of those who are pushing today will be able to criticize it.

The evidence remains on the networks, in case they later want to remove the body… It can be said that Rodallega “has a good press”…

