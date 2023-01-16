As in 2011, Milan and Inter are competing for the trophy. The nerazzurri arrive better and for the bookmakers they are favourites

The never ending story, which intertwines in the city that divides. Milan sides between the Nerazzurri and the Rossoneri, who have always been at the top of Italian football with Milan and Inter, who are now preparing for a new prestigious chapter: the Italian Super Cup. Kick-off is scheduled for Wednesday at 20 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

THE PREDICTION — The importance of the challenge, at the end of which a trophy will be awarded, could convince the teams to take a more cautious attitude, at least in the initial phase of the match. For this reason, it could be convenient to rely on the X sign for the first half, with Milan and Inter who would thus return to the locker room with the result in balance. This solution is proposed at 2.20 by Bet365, NetBet and Novibet. The advantage of Simone Inzaghi’s team in the 45th minute is 3.02 with NetBet and SportBet, that of the Rossoneri is 3.40 for Bet365 and Novibet.

THE QUOTE — The timing of the two formations is quite different. Stefano Pioli’s team has won only one of the last four games played, also being eliminated from the Italian Cup at the hands of Turin. Inter on the other hand won three and advanced in the competition. It is therefore not surprising that for the operators it is the Nerazzuri who are the favourites: for Sisal and StarCasino Bet the success is at 2.50, while that of Milan reaches 2.90 with Sisal; the draw is at 3.40 for Novibet. Bookmakers believe in a good dose of entertainment: Over 2.5 is 1.82 for StarCasino Bet, Under 2.5 is 2.00 for Bet365. The assessments on the possibility of both teams scoring are much more unbalanced: the Goal is at 1.67 for Bet365, the No Goal is at 2.21 with Planetwin. See also Pordenone, in Vicenza the last resort to try and hope

RESULTS AND MARKERS — Considering the very close values ​​of Milan and Inter, it is not surprising that the exact result considered most probable is 1-1 at 6.66 with NetBet and SportBet, which offer the highest odds for those who want to bet on the final score. The Nerazzurri’s 1-0 or 2-1 success is 10.00, while the same results for the Rossoneri are both proposed at 11.00. The burden of unlocking the match clearly falls on the strikers: if he succeeds, Lukaku is the main suspect at 6.00 for Bet365 and Sisal. Giroud is at 6.75 for Sisal, Dzeko and Lautaro share Bet365’s valuation at 7.50; Leao more detached at 8.50.

PREVIOUS — Milan and Inter have faced each other 234 times in official competitions, with the balance smiling at the Nerazzurri who have won on 85 occasions; 79 victories for the Rossoneri, with 69 draws completing the picture. This is the second meeting in the Italian Super Cup after the one in 2011: on that occasion Milan won 2-1 under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri, thanks to goals from Ibrahimovic and Boateng which overturned Sneijder’s advantage.

January 16, 2023 (change January 16, 2023 | 2:17 pm)

