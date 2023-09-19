What farmers should know about repaying Corona aid

The final bill must be sent via the online portal ueberbrueckungshilfe-unternehmen.de be submitted. The submission must be made by one Tax advisor or auditor take place. It is only these third parties who can apply for an extension of the deadline until the end of March 2024.

By the way, sitting it out is not a solution. Anyone who does not submit a final statement or does not meet the deadline must repay the aid in full. “Using the information in the final statement, companies can either avoid a repayment obligation entirely or at least reduce the amount of repayment if they received aid but were not entitled to it,” says lawyer Dr. Elske Fehl-Weileder from the law firm Schultze & Braun.

