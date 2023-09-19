Home » What farmers should know about repaying Corona aid
News

What farmers should know about repaying Corona aid

by admin
What farmers should know about repaying Corona aid

The final bill must be sent via the online portal ueberbrueckungshilfe-unternehmen.de be submitted. The submission must be made by one Tax advisor or auditor take place. It is only these third parties who can apply for an extension of the deadline until the end of March 2024.

By the way, sitting it out is not a solution. Anyone who does not submit a final statement or does not meet the deadline must repay the aid in full. “Using the information in the final statement, companies can either avoid a repayment obligation entirely or at least reduce the amount of repayment if they received aid but were not entitled to it,” says lawyer Dr. Elske Fehl-Weileder from the law firm Schultze & Braun.

See also  Axis Moda, the most important fair of the textile industry, has arrived

You may also like

Cubans Recruited to Fight for Russia in Ukraine...

In isolation… Financial and administrative corruption in the...

Minambiente affirms that 13% of deforestation is associated...

Colorful Highlights: Gansu Delegation Shines at National Vocational...

Protests in Bad Segeberg: support center should be...

Automotive sector strike threatens US economy – EntornoInteligente

President Luis Abinader Will Not Meet with Haitian...

ExpoU Your level + Pro 2023 started today

Hong Kong Chief Executive Lee Ka-chiu to Attend...

Market turbulence ahead?: US government facing most expensive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy