What happened to Yasin Malik will be responsible for Modi, daughter Razia

Friday July 21, 2023, 1:35 am

Muzaffarabad: The meeting of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was chaired by Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar. Razia Sultana, the daughter of Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, while addressing the meeting, has demanded that all organizations including the United Nations should make it possible for my father to be released. Razia Sultana said that the message to Modi is that my father is a ray of hope in the path of Kashmir struggle, the life sentence given to him is an attempt to break his resolve.

He said that my father is a symbol of resistance against the oppression and usurpation of India, my father sacrificed his health, family and wealth for the freedom struggle of Kashmir. She said that my father is standing firm as a symbol of struggle against a big army. I was only 2 years old when I met my father. Today I am 11 years old and I miss my father a lot. I want to meet my father and spend good time with him.

She said that I am the daughter of Kashmir and I demand from the United Nations and all international human rights organizations to make it possible for me to meet my father and end his life sentence. Various resolutions presented by the ministers and members of the assembly were approved in the meeting. During the meeting, Indian state terrorism in occupied Jammu and Kashmir was strongly condemned.

Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Musrat Alam Butt and others were also condemned for being imprisoned in baseless cases. The members of the assembly expressed their concern over the threats to the lives of these Kashmiri leaders. The meeting paid tribute to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army for the defense, security and stability of Pakistan. Full solidarity was expressed. The members said that the people of Azad Kashmir are and will remain with Pakistan’s forces for the defense and security of the country. It was said in the meeting that this House strongly condemns the sentence handed down to Yasin Malik in a 29-year-old, baseless and fake foreign funding case and demands that Yasin Malik’s sentence be quashed immediately and he be released with dignity.

See also

Chairman Pemra will not have the authority to ban or suspend channels

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

