Institute and a long week of work thinking about Lanús

The Instituto squad trained this Wednesday morning at La Agustina thinking about what will be next Tuesday’s game at 8:30 p.m. against Lanús in Alta Córdoba.

After what was the great victory achieved this Monday against Arsenal in Sarandí, DT Diego Dabove faced a long week of work for what will be the last home match in the 2023 Professional League.

For this match, the coach will not be able to count on the suspended Roberto Bochi, who reached five yellow cards and will only be able to return on the last date when Gloria visits Godoy Cruz. It is speculated that this match in Mendoza could have “neutral” fans, but it has not yet been defined.

On the other hand, the coach could make more variations to receive Lanús, but that will be evaluated as the practices run.

“The ideal is to stay in first for a long time. It is essential to settle the first years, which are the ones that cost. If we go to the books, we need a lot of time to work, but football is used to throwing books anywhere”, Dabove said.

And he added: We try to put the best team in each of the games. The idea is to be as short and orderly as possible, to reach a lot on the sides”.

Season ticket sales

As of today, all members can purchase their subscription for the matches that Instituto will play at home in the Binance Cup 2023.

All payments can be made through the member portal or in person at the club headquarters.

During the qualifying phase, Instituto will be part of zone 1, along with Argentinos, Arsenal, Atlético Tucumán, Banfield, Barraca, Colón, Gimnasia de La Plata, Huracán, Independiente, River, Rosario Central, Talleres and Vélez. 14 dates will be played (13 against rivals in the area and one interzonal date of classics), with La Gloria being local in six.

LPF Cup season tickets 🇦🇹⚽ As of today, all members can purchase their season ticket for the matches that #Institute will play at home in the Binance Cup 2023. ❗ All payments can be made through the partner portal or in person at the club headquarters. 👤 Portal of… pic.twitter.com/XIKZExDoGg — Instituto ACC (@InstitutoACC) July 20, 2023

Positions in the Professional League 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

