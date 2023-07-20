Unlimited plan will be slower and more expensive

1&1 has revised its own mobile phone tariffs. The Unlimited tariff was hit particularly hard.

The mobile phone provider is now equipping all All-Net tariffs with 5G access. The tariffs run in the Telefónica Deutschland network and are available in various data packages. The new tariffs are as follows:

S: 5 GB for €19.99 M: 10 GB for €24.99 L: 50 GB for €29.99 XL: 100 GB for €34.99 XXL Max: Unlimited for €49.99 / €99.99

All tariffs run under reduced conditions for the first six months. The full price only applies from the 7th month. The transmission rate is up to 300 MBit/s – with one exception. Customers of the “XXL-Max” tariff can also book a package with a maximum of 10 MBit/s if they wish. This is then only half as expensive.

Bild: 1&1 (Screenshot)

A look at the Unlimited tariff is worthwhile in many ways. Before the change, the maximum data rate there was still 500 Mbits/s. At the same time, prices have increased from €69.99 to €99.99. The Unlimited tariff has not only become slower, but also more expensive.

At least for the time being, the new conditions only apply to new customers. It is not known whether and when existing customers will also be asked to pay. Experience has shown that it is only a matter of time.

