What happens after you die?

The question of what happens after death is a philosophical and religious question that has been the subject of debate and speculation throughout human history.

However, since there is no conclusive scientific evidence about what happens after death, answers vary depending on individual and cultural beliefs.

From a religious perspective, different traditions and beliefs offer different answers.

For example, some religions believe in an afterlife, where a person’s soul or spirit continues to exist in some state or place.

These beliefs may include concepts such as heaven, hell, reincarnation, or union with a divine force.

In a more agnostic or atheistic perspective, death is considered the end of conscious existence. From this perspective, there is no evidence of an afterlife and it is believed that consciousness and personal identity dissolve with the death of the body.

It is important to note that science cannot provide a definitive answer on what happens after death, as it is a subject that is beyond the scope of current scientific methods.

Death and what may or may not be beyond it remains a mystery without resolving.

Therefore, each person has the freedom to form their own beliefs and find comfort in the response that most resonates with them.

Even so, the film “El hogar” that they say was channeled by a medium documents what happens after death.

Do we know that we are dead?

There is no scientific or empirical evidence to support the claim that a person knows they are dead after they die.

Death implies the cessation of brain activity and, therefore, consciousness and the ability to experience sensations or have knowledge of one’s own existence is considered terminated.

Based on current understanding of biology and medicine, conscious experience is believed to be directly related to brain activity.

When brain activity ceases, consciousness and perception also cease.

Some people may have had near-death experiences (NDEs) in which they report unusual perceptions, such as a sense of peace, seeing a bright light, or encounters with deceased loved ones.

However, these experiences are highly subjective and extensive. No conclusive evidence has been found that these experiences are proof of the existence of consciousness after death.

Since there is no way to verify or validate claims about the post-death experience, it remains a subject open to personal interpretation, religious beliefs, and philosophical beliefs.

There are those who say that the maximum it takes for a being to understand that they have left earthly life is 72 hours.

