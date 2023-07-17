Home » Who is Anuel AA’s Mysterious New Girlfriend? Meet Laury Saavedra
Who is Anuel AA's Mysterious New Girlfriend? Meet Laury Saavedra

Who is Anuel AA’s Mysterious New Girlfriend? Meet Laury Saavedra

Title: Anuel AA’s Mysterious Girlfriend Revealed: Meet Laury Saavedra

Subtitle: Controversy, Accusations, and Intrigue Surround the Reggaeton Star

Since posting a photo with a mysterious young woman on July 4, 2023, Anuel AA’s fans have been buzzing with curiosity about his new girlfriend. Though not officially confirmed, a woman named Laury Saavedra has claimed to be the woman in the images, leaving fans eager to know more about her.

However, July has been a rocky month for Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, Anuel AA’s real name, as he faces accusations of domestic violence from his ex-wife, Yailin La Más Viral, during her pregnancy. The controversy unfolded after the singer displayed affection towards an unidentified woman with pronounced curves on social media, coinciding with Yailin’s birthday. This action recalled a similar move he made for Karol G’s celebration.

Since then, several women on social media have surfaced, each claiming to be Anuel AA’s new girlfriend. While one young woman, Sharza Moriel, asserts her relationship with the artist, others believe that Laury Saavedra is the one.

So, who is Laury Saavedra? She is a young Venezuelan woman residing in Miami, although information about her remains limited. While her Instagram account is now private, fans should be cautious of fake accounts that may use her photos.

Curiosity grew when followers noticed that Laury Saavedra seemed to be in the same places as Anuel AA, including flying over San Juan, Puerto Rico, in a helicopter during the same period of time. Anuel’s social media activity further fueled speculation, as he shared a photo with Laury, accompanied by love-filled emojis, a devil emoji, and lyrics that added to the intrigue.

Adding to the mystery, Anuel AA recently shared on his Instagram stories that he is enjoying his days off with both his son and his anonymous girlfriend. Although her face is hidden, a glimpse of her hand with a well-manicured hand gives fans another clue.

While the relationship between Anuel AA and Laury Saavedra remains unconfirmed, fans can catch a glimpse of her through photos she has shared on her private Instagram account, featuring her in various outfits and enjoying elegant dinners.

On another note, it’s worth noting that Anuel AA was recently involved in a serious accusation made by Yailin La Más Viral, who claimed that he physically assaulted her during her pregnancy. The ongoing feud between Anuel, Yailin, and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has stirred up additional controversy and drama.

In the midst of these developments, Anuel AA has also faced criticism for his spelling mistakes on social media, resulting in mockery from users.

As the speculation surrounding Anuel AA’s new girlfriend continues, fans eagerly await further updates and clarification on this intriguing relationship.

[End of article]

