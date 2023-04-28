What is the Pico y Placa plan and how does it work?

Reducing the negative impact on the environment is one of the objectives pursued by the world’s governments. Colombia is no exception to this reality and with its Pico y Placa plan it seeks to improve air quality, not only for environmental reasons, but also for the health of its citizens. To know more details, you have to keep reading.

The Pico y Placa plan is a resource established by the Colombian government, applicable in the populated Bogotá, in order to reduce the number of vehicles that transit each day, assigning, for this, a day of rest that is reflected according to the license plate number. This is a program that covers all types of vehicles, including motorcycles.

The restriction of vehicular traffic on the day that corresponds to each person remains operational between 6 in the morning and 8 at night, which is the time when more people are doing activities outside the home. If you live in that city and you are not clear about the information, you can check today’s Pico y Placa 2023 on the official website: consultapicoyplaca.co.

Features of the Pico y Placa plan

The Pico y Placa plan operates for all vehicles and is necessary know the work schedule that has been arranged to avoid setbacks that end up in a fine that no one wants to pay. The amount that must be paid is not fixed, since it depends a lot on the conditions in which the vehicle has been found, but it is possible to affirm that it would be reaching 200 thousand pesos in some cases. And, in more serious cases, the vehicle can be towed.

Paying attention to the time when the pick and plate is operational is a good way to prevent annoying situationssince if a vehicle is circulating after 8pm it will not have any problem.

And, it must be taken into account that, although the main focal point is in Bogotá as it is the most populated city, there are other cities where it is also applied, such as Medellín, Pereira, Bucaramanga, Villavicencio or Cali.

For example, the plan peak and plate Pereira It has certain conditions that are different from those of Bogotá. Some of them are:

It is only operational from Monday to Friday not including holidays that may occur in some of them.

The time it applies is also different because, in this case, it is from 7 to 9 in the morning and, in the afternoon, from 4 to 7 at night.

Applies to all vehicles , both personal and commercial, including public transport. In this case, the schedule is different and takes place from 6 to 8 in the morning and from 5 to 8 at night.

Advantages of the Pico y Placa plan

Although for some citizens this plan is a nuisance in their daily routine a few times a week, the reality is that it has a large number of advantages:

Less air pollution: Since vehicles emit combustion residues into the air, the amount of smoke per month is considerably reduced. It is not necessary to take into account only what is avoided in a day, it is necessary to value everything that is reduced in a month and even in a year.

Less traffic: With fewer vehicles on the road, traffic congestion is reduced and that takes the stress out to some extent.

More use of public transport: it is beneficial for that sector of the economy and contributes to fewer emissions.

The Pico y Placa plan has multiple advantages for Colombians themselves, although those with vehicles may feel uncomfortable at times. However, the idea here is to take care of the environment and, at the same time, of health to prevent the air we breathe from being so polluted.