Videos have been circulating on social media since last day regarding an old house in Sarki Gate area of ​​Peshawar, saying that ‘this house was discovered during excavation.’

In the videos, it can be seen that there is a dilapidated house with fallen pillars and debris.

Independent Urdu has visited the house to find out what the real story was and whether the house was really discovered during the excavation.

Built on an area of ​​about ten marlas, this house is located in the inner city of Mohalla ‘Bar’, which is underground and is built on two floors. While the house was also built on the ground floor above it.

Stairs leading to the first basement and second basement are clearly visible in the house.

According to local residents and the Department of Archeology Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, this house was not discovered during the excavation but was a regular house with a basement which has been demolished.

‘Waziri Khusht’ (bricks) have been used in the construction of toilets and kitchens inside the house.

According to Abdul Matin, a lawyer who lives near the same house, Waziri clay has been used in different houses in Peshawar city and it was used in this region even before the British period, so it seems that this house is two hundred years old. is older than

75-year-old Abdul Matin further told Independent Urdu that ‘Until some time ago, people from the same city lived in this house, but then they left the house and after them it is not known who bought and demolished this house.’

In the FIR application written to the local police station by the Department of Archeology Gur Guthri Peshawar, the name ‘Wasim’ was written as the owner of the house.

Independent Urdu contacted the owner of the house named Waseem mentioned in the application and he said that ‘We have no relation with this house anymore as we have sold it a year and a half ago.’

Even after this, this house has been sold two or three times. What do we have to do with it now that our name has been put on trial?’

According to Waseem, he is involved in property business and the house is no longer in his name.

In this regard, Bakht Mohammad, an official of the Antiquities Department, told Independent Urdu that the Department of Antiquities has declared this house as a house of the British period and its demolition is a violation of Section 44 of the Provincial Antiquities Act, 2016. A letter (request for FIR) has been written to the police to take legal action against the demolition persons.’

Under this law, imprisonment for two years or a fine of five lakhs, or both together, can be imposed.

When Bakht Mehmood was asked how old this house is, he replied that it is too early to say anything in this regard, but the department is working on it and a detailed report will be prepared in this regard. will be compiled.’

A large number of local people had gathered to see the demolished house and its dilapidated condition showed that the rest of it was on the verge of collapse.