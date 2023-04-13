The National Senate unanimously approved the “Lucio Law” project, an initiative to train public officials on dealing with situations of violence against minorsas happened in the case of Lucio Dupuy, the 5-year-old boy murdered in La Pampa, who has his mother and the couple as the main accused of the murder.

Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner celebrated the approval of the project when meeting with Lucio Dupuy’s grandparents and aunts: “His love and commitment achieved the sanction of the law that bears his name. A lot of emotion,” said the president of the Senate.

The approved project, which had already received half a sanction in Deputies, promotes the creation of the “Federal Training Plan of a continuous, permanent and mandatory nature, in the rights of children and adolescents” and establishes three new tools that reinforce Law 26,061 of “Comprehensive protection of the rights of girls, boys and adolescents”.

Compulsory training for State agents who work in relation to children.

Identity confidentiality to protect the identity of those reporting acts of violence.

Awareness campaigns in the media and social networks.

The law also establishes a semi-annual dissemination of initiatives to inform about children’s rights and how to avoid abusive situations.

Lucio Dupuy, 5, was allegedly murdered by his mother, Magdalena Espósito, and her girlfriend, Abigail Páez, in November 2021 in La Pampa, an act for which the culprits have already been convicted.

What does the “Lucio Law” say against child abuse

On the night of the tragedy, the women took the child to Evita Hospital without vital signs., and with many injuries from blows. The defendants said that they had suffered a robbery and that the criminals had assaulted the boy.

However, the investigation revealed evidence and a history of acts of child abuse against the child, who months later it was revealed that he was also sexually abused. The little boy lived with her mother and her girlfriend by court order.

In the foundations of the project it was indicated that “the crime staged the family violence, harassment or indifference of which children and adolescents are victims every day.” “Situations of abuse suffered mainly by people around them are also evident,” the rule remarked.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Cecilia Moreaucelebrated the approval of the Lucio law and pointed out that “it is a very important step to take care of childhoods” and added that “it has a strong component in the tireless struggle that Lucio Dupuy’s grandparents maintained.”

Moreau stressed that “today was a very important day for the country because the Senate managed to convert vital issues for society into law, which we previously worked on in Deputies, such as Zero Alcohol, strengthening of the Federal Justice in Santa Fe, Sign Language, among othersyou have to work on these issues from the place that touches us “.

Asked about the parliamentary work in the lower house, Moreau maintained that “the issues are being discussed with all the blocks to convene a session. Precocious puberty, humanized diagnosis and Universities are issues that people demand of us, many are also projects of opposition leaders who work together with consensus because the path is dialogue”.

He also indicated that “Those who say ‘I don’t sit down to talk to the other because they think differently’ should have a call to attention from the whole of society because we political leaders have to be responsible in what we say and how we do it”.

The head of the lower house also expressed that “we have to focus on how we solve people’s problems and not the hate speech that is being generated because a climate of violence is created that does not help promote Argentina.”

