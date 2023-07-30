For Milei, YPF and Aerolíneas Argentinas must be privatized

07/29/2023 – 22:52 Country

The national deputy and presidential candidate for La Libertad Avanza (LLA), Javier Milei, said today that the companies “YPF and Aerolíneas Argentinas have to be privatized”, adding that “nothing that is done by the State” can be considered as “efficient” during a proselytizing activity that he led in Mar del Plata.

“YPF has to be privatized, like Airlines. They have an exorbitant number of political posts. That doesn’t work that way. The Kirchnerist model doesn’t work, nor does the Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) model. Nothing the State does can be efficient,” Milei said in a party statement.

The leader was in Mar del Plata with his sister, Karina Milei, the main owner of the space, and took a walk through the Plaza del Agua. Where he received the endorsement of his adherents.

“We are the only option to put Argentina on its feet. A different Argentina is impossible with the same as always. All the others are partners. Different results cannot be expected if we always do the same thing. The only ones who want to make a 180 change degrees in Argentina is us”, remarked

The far-right candidate assured that Argentina is the “only” force that has “a consistent economic program for Argentina to become a power in a period of 35 to 50 years.”

“We are willing to make all the necessary reforms and pay the necessary political costs. We are the only ones who are willing to sow the seeds of the tree from which we are not going to enjoy the shade,” he said.

