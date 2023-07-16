Home » Hondurans Demand Screening of ‘Sound of Freedom’ in Local Theaters
Hondurans Demand Screening of ‘Sound of Freedom’ in Local Theaters

Title: Hondurans Call for Screening of “Sound of Freedom” Denied by Government

Subtitle: Citizens express disappointment as the government refuses to bring the acclaimed movie to Honduran theaters

Tegucigalpa, Honduras – The Ministry of the Interior, Justice and Decentralization has announced a negative response to the mounting demand from Hondurans to screen the highly-anticipated film “Sound of Freedom” within the country. In an official statement, the government clarified that while film classification falls under their jurisdiction, it is the responsibility of the movie producers to facilitate its release in Honduras.

“In this sense, we proceeded to request the producers of the film ‘Sound of Freedom,’ without obtaining a favorable response,” announced the government in their statement.

Furthermore, negotiations were reportedly held with film companies who initially promoted the movie but ultimately withdrew their advertisements, leaving Hondurans disappointed.

However, the push to bring “Sound of Freedom” to Honduran theaters continues to gain momentum on social media. Citizens have been actively voicing their support and urging authorities to reconsider their decision.

“Sound of Freedom,” produced by Eduardo Verastegui and starring Jim Caviezel, centers around a Homeland Security agent who takes matters into his own hands and establishes his agency to combat child trafficking, with a special focus on vulnerable Honduran and Latin American children. The movie sheds light on the pressing issue of human trafficking while emphasizing the urgent need for action.

The announcement from the government comes on the heels of a movie theatre chain in Honduras prematurely releasing their upcoming film slate, which included “Sound of Freedom.” The publication was swiftly removed from social media platforms, leaving fans perplexed and concerned.

Hondurans eagerly await a response from the government regarding the reconsideration of their decision, hoping to witness the impactful story of “Sound of Freedom” and raise awareness about the plight of exploited children.

As the social media campaign gains traction, passionate discussions about the film’s significance and relevance to the local community continue to circulate online. The desire to contribute to the fight against child trafficking remains strong, and many hope that the government will eventually grant approval for the movie to play in Honduran theaters.

While the exact reason for the government’s initial denial remains unclear, public pressure and the unwavering determination of citizens may eventually influence a favorable outcome. Hondurans hope that sooner rather than later, they will have the chance to experience “Sound of Freedom” and contribute to raising awareness about the critical issue of child trafficking in their country.

