Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max: Is the Price Justifiable for the Most Exclusive Phone Yet?

Title: Apple Plans to Launch Most Expensive iPhone with iPhone 15 Pro Max

Subtitle: Company’s Strategy to Widen Gap Between Pro and Non-Pro Devices

Apple has recently announced plans to introduce the iPhone 15 series, which will include the highly anticipated iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, the news comes with a significant increase in price compared to its predecessor, stirring up debate on the value of investing in such an expensive smartphone.

According to reports from Haitong International Securities technology analyst Jeff Pu, the production cost of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will lead to an approximate $200 price increase compared to the previous model, iPhone 14 Pro Max. While Pu did not disclose the starting price, it is likely to be considerably higher than the $1,099 of its predecessor.

Rumors of price increases for the iPhone 15 Pro models have been circulating for some time, with tech analyst Gordon Kelly noting that increases of up to $200 have been speculated in Forbes magazine.

Based on the leaked information from Pu, the price variations for the iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to be as follows:

– iPhone 15 Pro Max (128 GB): US$1,299

– iPhone 15 Pro Max (256 GB): US$1,399

– iPhone 15 Pro Max (512 GB): US$1,599

– iPhone 15 Pro Max (1 TB): US$1,799

The reason behind Apple’s decision to release the most expensive iPhone to date is a strategic move to further differentiate its Pro and non-Pro devices, according to Kelly. This allows Apple to capture a wider market share within the premium phone segment.

Kelly highlights that the shift to a titanium chassis and the exclusive inclusion of a periscopic optical zoom lens in the iPhone 15 Pro Max contribute to the higher production costs. The smaller Pro model will not be able to accommodate such features, further justifying the price increase.

In terms of technical specifications, both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are set to feature a titanium chassis, super-thin bezels, improved UWB (Ultra-Wideband technology), a 3nm A17 chipset generation, and a customizable solid-state action button that replaces the mute switch. Additionally, all iPhone 15 models will adopt USB-C.

The launch of the iPhone 15 series is scheduled for September 2023.

Sources suggest that Apple’s decision to introduce a notably more expensive iPhone highlights the company’s commitment to providing premium devices that offer cutting-edge technology and features. While the increased price tag may raise eyebrows, Apple aims to cater to discerning customers who demand top-tier specifications and are willing to invest in the latest advancements in smartphone technology.

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and follow the program every Monday on our available audio platforms.

(Note: This article is based on leaked information and should be treated as such until official confirmation is provided by Apple.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

