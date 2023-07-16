Home » Where to Watch the Exciting Match between Chivas and Athletic Club: Live Streaming Options in Mexico, US, and Spain
Where to Watch the Exciting Match between Chivas and Athletic Club: Live Streaming Options in Mexico, US, and Spain

Excitement Builds as Chivas Takes on Athletic Club in Gernika Tree Trophy Return Match

The red and white nation is eagerly anticipating the upcoming match between Chivas and Athletic Club this Sunday. The visit of the Basque team to Guadalajara for the return match of the Gernika Tree Trophy has generated a lot of expectation among fans.

For those who wish to follow the match live, here is where you can do so, both in Mexico and the United States, as well as in Spain.

Chivas TV Box is undoubtedly the best option to enjoy this meeting. By subscribing to Chivas TV Box, fans can experience unbeatable narration of the match in the voice of Antonio Camacho. The commentary will be complemented by Fernando Giaccardi and Richard Cross. It’s important to note that Chivas TV Box will only provide audio narration and will not have images of the pitch.

The match between Guadalajara and Athletic Club will take place at the Akron Stadium, kick-starting at 12 PM.

Here’s a breakdown of how to follow the match in different locations:

Mexico:
– Internet: Vix Premium
– Narration in social networks: ‘El Palco de Chivas TV’ on FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE from Chivas.

United States:
– Internet: Vix Premium

Spain:
– Internet: Youtube of the Athletic Club (signal of Euskal Telebista)

Fans from all around are eagerly anticipating this thrilling matchup between Chivas and Athletic Club. Make sure to tune in and not miss out on the action!

