imageFORMULA R30, lo scanner Canon per small office

imageFORMULA R30, Canon’s plug and play scanner has been specially designed to meet the needs of home offices and small businesses.

The device boasts times extremely low setup time that allows you to connect and use it in less than 60 seconds. The ideal solution for users looking for productivity, practicality and ease of use, in line with the brand’s concept of easy experience.

Simplicity and high performance

As well as being quick and easy to install, the new imageFORMULA R30 is compatible with Windows and Mac devices. So perfect for those working from home or in shared workspaces, where a mix of different devices can be found. In addition, it has a wide range of functions and is capable of to acquire originals of various formats, including business cards, invoices, photographs and documents.

Productivity is always optimal as there is no need to sort these types of documents as this scanner can scan up to 60 duplex sheets of mixed originals in a single operation. imageFORMULA R30 also has automatic features that detect size and color, correct tilt and orientation, saving you time.

A scanner for quality results

They also ensure the quality of the scan result, without having to constantly adjust the settings. Thanks to the integrated CaptureOnTouch Lite software, you can easily convert documents into files of various formats including Pdf, Tiff, Jpeg and Png, searchable by keywords.

Even more sustainable

The imageFORMULA R30 scanner is built to stand the test of time. Furthermore, to minimize the environmental impact, consume less than 10W of electricity when in operation. It is packed with reusable materials such as paper and biodegradable plastic, without polystyrene. Its low weight, less than 3 kg, optimizes transport, reducing carbon emissions.