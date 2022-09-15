Apple has added the “Always-On Display (AOD)” feature to the iPhone 14 Pro series, allowing users to grasp the time, gadgets and some real-time dynamics at a glance on the new lock screen. However, what was not mentioned at the press conference is that “Always Display” also supports applications such as Apple Maps, Phone, Voice Memos, and Apple TV Remote Control.



▲Image source: Brian Tong (YouTube)



The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which were launched at Apple’s autumn new product launch this year, added “Dynamic Island” and the “Always-On Display” function that redefines AOD (Always-On Display), and Apple’s “Always-On Display” will be in The screen can be turned off when facing down on a desktop or in a pocket to save power.



▲ Image source: Zhong Wenze (YouTube)

In addition to displaying real-time dynamics such as time and gadgets on the lock screen, the iPhone 14 Pro evaluation video from Brian Tong also revealed more application support. The first is that Apple Maps can still display navigation tips, estimated time of arrival, required time and distance information when the screen is locked when navigating.



▲Image source: Brian Tong (YouTube)

The actual effect of switching Apple Maps to “Always Show” is as follows:





▲Image source: Brian Tong (YouTube)

In addition, the voice memo also supports the always-on display interface. When the recording process screen enters the lock screen, the always-on display will be converted to black, and the name, time and recording seconds can still be displayed.





▲Image source: Brian Tong (YouTube)

The effect of voice memo when entering “Always On Display”:



▲Image source: Brian Tong (YouTube)

In addition, during a phone call, the buttons on the screen will be dimmed after switching to “Always Display”, and the name of the caller will be more obvious:





▲Image source: Brian Tong (YouTube)

The conversion process of the phone in “always on display”:





▲Image source: Brian Tong (YouTube)

The iPhone can control Apple TV or a smart TV compatible with AirPlay 2. According to the foreign media CNBC report, it is also mentioned that “Always Display” can support the Apple TV Remote function, even if the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max (or subsequent support “” “Always On” models) can still be used as an Apple TV, AirPlay 2-compatible smart TV remote control after the screen is locked.



▲ Image source: CNBC

Brian Tong also showed that the iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra enter the “Always-On Display (AOD, Always-On Display)” effect in a dark environment. It can be seen that the AOD of other Android phones such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra will be directly switched to The all-black background and the AOD version interface of simple time information and notification icons. The “Always Display” of iOS 16 in the iPhone 14 Pro series will gradually dim the original screen until the screen of time and widgets is retained.





▲Image source: Brian Tong (YouTube)

full video

Regarding the "Always Display" introduction paragraph of the iPhone 14 Pro, you can jump directly to the 04:41 paragraph of the video

