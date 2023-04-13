Home News What is the state of health of the mayor of Valledupar?
What is the state of health of the mayor of Valledupar?

What is the state of health of the mayor of Valledupar?

After the diagnostic studies to which the Mayor of Valledupar, Mello Castro González, At the Clínica del Cesar, the health service provider organization announced that the president suffers from an acute respiratory infection secondary to right basal pneumonia.

“The Cesar Clinic informs the public that the mayor of Valledupar is hospitalized in our facilities from April 10″, reads the statement issued by the medical center after the evaluation carried out by the multidisciplinary team.

THE TREATMENT

“The president’s health condition remains stable.with good respiratory pattern. He is currently receiving therapeutic treatment and continues to be monitored by our medical team.” added entity.

EL PILÓN spoke with Castro González before knowing the results of the exams, and the mayor assured that he attended the clinic last Saturday, April 8 because she had chills, general malaise, cough and difficulty breathing, but He was stabilized and released.

However, He had to return on Monday due to the intensity of the aforementioned symptoms, after having worked at the Mayor’s Office and with the general director of the National Police, Henry Sanabria.

The medical center noted that the “priority” is the recovery of the official, through the comprehensive and safe care, so that he can resume his activities as the first authority of the municipality of Valledupar.

