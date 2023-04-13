news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 12 – “I have nothing to say, commenting after matches is wasted time, there’s no going back. We had a great attitude, I congratulate the team on how they tried to play the match, even outnumbered. There were things to manage and we did it well, the game was what I expected them to do, so good guys.” Thus to the microphones of Sky Sport the Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti comments on the defeat at Milan in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League.



“Every absence becomes heavy, but we have someone who can make up for it – he says referring to the absences of Angissa and Kim for the return – It’s been like this for the whole season, otherwise we wouldn’t have these results. We trust the group, sorry we don’t have Anguissa because in my opinion it’s unfair…”.



“The match director won’t comment, Rosetti will do it – adds the Neapolitan coach – From what I’ve seen, Anguissa takes a lot of the ball… So let’s look at the booking for Zielinski and the one not given to Krunic. Kim too blatant? Seen that we are talking about striking gestures, why don’t you tell me about the flag? So you can kick everything around the field?”, Spalletti concludes. (HANDLE).

