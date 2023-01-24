The paisa singer, Karol G is in the news at the beginning of this 2023 for several reasons. In recent days, after the places where the Mexican band RBD will perform were announced, it was confirmed that Colombia would not be on their tour, which generated a great disappointment among her fans, including the reggaeton artist who, through a tweet, said she was moving her influences so that the group considers its decision and includes the coffee country in its tour.

In addition to this announcement, Karol G He recently participated in Calibash 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This is one of the most recognized festivals of the urban genre on the West Coast of the United States, together with artists such as Feid, Zion and Lenox, Becky G, Farruko and Ozuna, the paisa shared the stage in a night in which the waste of Latin talent moved the attendees.

At the close of this event, an anecdotal event occurred in which the humility of the artist was present. Several fans who were outside the place waiting for Karol G, got an unforgettable surprise; The paisa appeared at the place where her followers were waiting, lowered the window of the car in which she was going to greet them and while she waved her hand and blew kisses, one of the attendees present at the meeting gave her a rose, which she received with affection. , Later in the tour, the artist saw a “hot-dog” that one of those present brought to her window with the intention of sharing it with her, to which Karol G, excited, immediately took it to eat it without saying a word.