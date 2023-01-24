In Chinese in just the week from 13 to 19 January at least 13,000 people are death in hospital as a result of Covidof which 681 patients for respiratory problems caused directly by virus and 11,977 for other diseases combined with the coronavirus: this was announced by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which specifies that the figure does not include people who died at home due to the Covid.

China, the covid alarm returns

The British medical statistics company Airfinity estimates that since the Beijing government ended the ‘Zero Covid’ policy in December, in the wake of public protests, the deaths in China as a result of Covid are at least 600,000 and expects that on the occasion of the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls today, when hundreds of millions of people move, the number of deaths could rise to 36,000 a day.

Last updated: Sunday 22 January 2023, 15:22



