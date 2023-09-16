What sanctions do Spanish footballers face if they are called up to the national team and do not go? – La Página Newspaper

The decision of the Spanish players not to play with the soccer team until structural changes are made in the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) could lead to sanctions if they are officially called up and do not go, the newspaper reported this Friday. Brand.

According to the current Sports Law of the Iberian country, approved in 2022, athletes who are part of a sports federation have the obligation to attend national team calls when they are duly summoned, as established in article 23.

Article 104 states that “the unjustified lack of attendance at the calls of the national sports teams, as well as the failure to make available to the national teams the athletes who have been designated to be part of them”, represents a “very serious” infraction.

Likewise, article 108 indicates that very serious infractions could be punished with fines of between 3,000 and 30,000 euros (about 3,202 and 32,020 dollars), the prohibition of access to stadiums or places where tests or competitions are held for a period of time. not exceeding five years, or the suspension of the federative license for a period of two to 15 years.

Rejection of soccer players

It is worth mentioning that, in accordance with article 114 of the aforementioned law, failure to attend a call must be investigated and, if applicable, sanctioned by the Administrative Court of Sports at the request of the Higher Sports Council and its Board of Directors. .

On September 15, a group of 39 players—among them 21 world champions—published a statement in which they stated that they refused to go with the national team. Shortly after, the RFEF announced that the list of summoned players that was going to be announced was delayed, without detailing a new date.

Spain has to play next Friday against Sweden, and four days later against Switzerland, in the group stage to achieve a place in the UEFA final four.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

