Why Tucker Calson’s interview with Javier Milei is one of the most viewed in history

It is the most viewed interview in the history of X (ex Twitter) and perhaps the most viewed in historythis is the dialogue between Javier Milei and the American journalist Tucker Carlson last September 14. As of the date of publication of this note, the interview has more than 363 million views and to understand this phenomenon, ReProfile spoke with the social media specialist, Diego Corbalan.

“It is one of the most viewed reports of X,” said Corbalán. Although, “The controversy arose with network experts because the question is how much impact this has on politics.”

“What is undoubtable is that Milei reached search levels above Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and other world leaders. the day after winning the PASO,” said the interviewee and added: “Milei is an international phenomenon.”

For Corbalan: “It is a really interesting phenomenon because it has to do with the media, but it has a notable political impact.” “Then we have to see what impact this has on politics and voting intentions.”

Then the interviewee explained that one of the aspects The most important thing about this interview is that it allows us to understand that people who do not express themselves and who are passively interested in politics have an interest in Milei. “In the viewings there are many people who are interested in seeing Milei,” she said.

“Social networks are not very permeable to tell how they process the data, but the visualization is for someone to go through the timeline and see it, now the reproduction would imply that the video is played and put a kind of full screen,” said the specialist. . “This very finite and technical discussion, what it implies is how similar I am to the person who is playing the video in question.”

“You always have to think that Javier Milei has great support from the media in his communication strategy“Milei, before being a network phenomenon, was a phenomenon on the television set,” he concluded. Diego Corbalan.

The most viewed interviews in history

Joe Rogan had an interview with Elon Musk that surpassed 31 million visits.

President Richard Nixon with David Frost had 45 million viewers.

Bob Lazar with Joe Rogan reached the 56 million views.

The dialogue between Andrew Tate and Tucker Carlson came to 107 million people.

The same presenter and Viktor Orban were reproduced by 128 million viewers.

The most viewed interview so far was of Tucker with former President Donald Trump, who has 266 million views.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

