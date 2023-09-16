49 euro ticket leads to the first consequences

Commuters, students or day trippers particularly benefit from the 49 euro ticket. However, with Flixbus the situation is completely different. The long-distance bus travel provider is suffering greatly from low-priced competition. Flixbus had already threatened possible measures in the spring – and is now implementing them.

Flixbus trips are cheap. If you book early, you can get almost anywhere in Europe with the green long-distance buses for little money. Even the cheapest Flixbus offers can hardly keep up with the prices of the Deutschlandticket. The new competition, Flixbus, is hitting it hard: travelers are staying away. Flixbus is now drawing the consequences from this.

49 euro ticket: Flixbus is thinning out the first routes

The effects of the Deutschlandticket can definitely be felt on selected lines, a spokesman explained to the Rheinische Post. These included, for example, lines that from large cities in tourist regions lead – such as trips from Hamburg to the coast (Source: Rheinische Post)

“We have that Offers on corresponding lines have therefore been thinned out“, said the Flixbus spokesman.

In plain language: Due to lower demand, Flixbus is reducing its offerings. Flixbus boss Schwämmlein warned about this step in the spring. At that time there was talk of cutting 20 percent of the total supply in Germany.

Flixbus wants to continue to be part of the Deutschlandticket

But Flixbus still has hope Become part of the 49 euro ticket. “We are still optimistic that travelers will be able to take long-distance buses with the Deutschlandticket in the future,” added a company spokesman. According to Flixbus, the integration of long-distance buses would increase the attractiveness of the Deutschlandticket.

But the Federal Ministry of Transport is not quite so hopeful. A spokeswoman said that the Deutschlandticket was not designed as a long-distance transport offer. Whether and to what extent long-distance buses could be integrated at a later date is still being discussed.