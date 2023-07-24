what the beneficiaries of Renta Ciudadana in Valledupar have to go through

These days, the long lines at the Banco Agrario de Valledupar, caused by the delivery of incentives from the Renta Ciudadana program, have generated concern and annoyance among the beneficiaries. The program, led by the Government, seeks to provide financial support to public school students throughout the country.

Since last June 27, in the department of Cesar, payment began for some 26,283 students from public institutions. The Agrarian Bank was designated by the State and Social Prosperity as the operator in charge of delivering the monetary incentives to the beneficiary mothers.

However, the new methodology implemented by Prosperidad Social for the delivery of incentives has not been well received by the beneficiaries. “I don’t think this new model that Social Prosperity has implemented to give us the little help we receive, before it was easier, you did it through an application, now we have to stand under the inclement sun in turn for it to attend to us, and we are standing here for hours,” said a beneficiary mother.

The Familias en Acción program, now known as Renta Ciudadana, was an initiative of former President Andrés Pastrana in 2000, with resources from the World Bank and Plan Colombia. Since then, it has been executed in the mandates of Álvaro Uribe Vélez, Juan Manuel Santos, Iván Duque Márquez and, currently, in the Government of Gustavo Petro, under the administration of Social Prosperity.

THE JOURNEY TO RECEIVE HELP

Sulmeiris Martínez is a mother head of the household, who has 3 minor children in her care and they are part of the program. She lives in the village of Las Casitas and every time they start making payments, she has to travel to Valledupar to receive the incentive, which, according to her, when she takes it, does not compensate for the different expenses she has to make to get to the city, added to that having to wait a whole day in long lines. However, her need leads her to wait.

“Due to the need of not having a good job, one agrees to wait hours and hours in these lines, I live in the village of Las Casitas and I have had to come four times, each motorcycle charges $8,000, which adds up to $32,000. Apart from the food here, when they give me help, it’s time to replenish and sometimes even pay, because one doesn’t have time to come, it’s time to lend, what’s left is little,” said Martínez.

Sulmeiris appreciates the Government’s initiative in wanting to mitigate some of the factors in which students are involved, such as the lack of school supplies, food, transportation, among others, but he does not agree with the changes that Social Prosperity continually makes.

“Before, these lines were not made, because just coming to withdraw from the ATM, it seems to me that it would have been better to continue as it came with the application, it was simpler, a little more money was saved and what was received reached a little more. In any case, we must continue, since I do not have the resources to say, I am not going to look for anything anymore, the need is greater, ”he indicated.

Por Yustin Varela

