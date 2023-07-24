Home » Juve 100 years with the Agnelli, Platini ‘something exceptional’ – Football
Sports

by admin
“What the Agnelli family did in Turin and in Italy was something exceptional, which is no longer to be found”. Tomorrow Juventus will be 100 years in the hands, and in the hearts, of the Agnelli family and to celebrate this anniversary Michel Platini, a man who made the history of the black and white team, spoke to the microphones of TG1, also recalling the anecdote of when he gave the lawyer Gianni Agnelli the first Ballon d’Or that Platini had been awarded by ‘France Football’. “And he said to me – says the former champion – ‘but is this all gold?’ and I, in a very joking way, and a little French, replied ‘but lawyer, if it had all been made of gold, I wouldn’t have given it away”.


A joke on Juve’s current period: “this is a slightly more complicated moment, but the good times will return”.

