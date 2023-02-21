Julian Andres Santa

The Risaralda U-15 men’s team respected the house in the best way in the zone of the National Interleague Championship in this category, where the green team carried out a campaign that will remain for history and statistics, adding 15 points out of 15 in the five games at stake. The technical director, Iván Darío Ramírez, praised what his group had done, from the players on the pitch, to his coaching staff and the work of strengthening the mental issue.

They passed the first challenge

“A very positive balance because we found a very receptive group, players who were always willing to attend to the recommendations, to adapt to the game model that we proposed. Initially, since the formation of the coaching staff, I think we managed to put a high level of what this challenge that the Risaraldense League gave us was, ”said Professor Ramírez.

They won all five games

These were the results of the Risaralda team: On the first date they beat Sucre 4-3. Then they defeated Nariño 3-2 and repeated the score on the third day against Boyacá. Against Cundinamarca the result was 2-1 in favor and on the last date they had to face Valle in a special match, where Risaralda showed that his performance was no coincidence and won again 2-1 to close the first phase perfectly .

“There were five games with very difficult rivals that each in their own way put us in difficulties and we knew how to face it in the best way and reach those 15 points, which was the objective that we had set ourselves, as well as beating Valle, in search of achieving the classification and always with that objective which is to seek the title at the national level”.

Nail the mindset job

“What we did was believe in ourselves, make the best use of work time and always headed with that support of mental training in such a way that we reached the goal. The coaching staff included a coach who has been working with us since last year and the league approved his presence and it was in this way that we were able to face those challenges that football brings because we all want to qualify but we had to group by age It came in many changes and we began to attack the fears and those fears that are generated and it was in this way that these adversities did not bring us down, but rather made us stronger ”.

The goal is to be champions

“We have established the diagnosis before we started and we already started it working in this first zone and it was to reinforce the mental part. We linked families too much in the process, for example the fact that we did not have concentration, required us to be the most aware that everyone had to do their own thing at home and that families were part of it. So I believe that success lies in all the actors who influence this process being aligned and speaking the same language”.

Great process of the players in their clubs

“From a sports point of view, one finds athletes with many individual capacities, with work carried out by the clubs, very good processes, we know about the skills of the coaches in our department, so the search for that national title was more about aligning families and work on the mental aspect, which we will continue to do in search of achieving that title”, pointed out the coach, Iván Darío Ramírez.

Given:

On his experience as a technical director at Risaralda: “It’s the first, he had already been a technical assistant on about five, six occasions with Professor Carlos Mesa, where we experienced the Risaralda selection process.”