Number closed to Medicine to be enlarged. It is the most discussed point, the training of doctors, from which the minister starts Anna Maria Bernini to talk about universities between the right to study and psychological discomfort of university students and to announce the recruitment reform that it intends to initiate.

Minister, the debate on the limited number in Medicine is hot given the shortage of white coats. And the provisional posts for 2023 are just 4% more.

“&…