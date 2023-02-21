Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive its final update later today. Game update 1.7.0 will only contain a handful of bug fixes, essentially a final goodbye to the second-highest-grossing game in Ubisoft’s history.

Released back in 2020, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla proved to be such a hit that it even won a Grammy earlier this year. Its final content update is out in December 2022, so fans seem to know we’ll be moving on from our Viking adventures soon.

Ubisoft certainly has some big plans for Assassin’s Creed, even if it’s saying goodbye to Valhalla. This year, we should see the launch of Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which aims to bring the franchise back to its roots.

Then, we also have Assassin’s Creed Code Red, Code Name Emerald, and Code Name Hexe to look forward to, which will give us a ton of Assassin’s Creed content in the future.

You can check out the full patch notes for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s final update here.