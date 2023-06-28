Zattoo – stations, packages and prices at a glance

The public broadcasters and some private broadcasters can be received free of charge on Zattoo, other channels are available with a paid monthly subscription. Here we give you an overview of the various subscription packages from Zattoo, their prices and which channels are included.
Version:5.0.1
Languages German
License: Freeware
Plattformen:Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Mac OS X, Windows
Zattoo Free
The programs in the Zattoo free package can be received free of charge and only require registration with the TV streaming service. You can watch the following channels with Zattoo Free in SD quality:
Das Erste ZDF Sport1 Comedy Central Welt N24 Doku TELE 5 Nick KIKA Rocket Beans TV MTV Servus TV 3sat arte phoenix NDR* MDR* WDR* BR* SWR HR rbb SR Radio Bremen TV ZDFneo tagesschau24 euronews* One ZDFinfo ARD-alpha Welt der Wunder RIC More Than Sports TV QS24 Health.tv Sonnenklar TV Der Aktionär TV Fashion TV Deluxe Music Deutsches Musik Fernsehen Folx TV 1-2-3 TV QVC QVC 2 QVC Style Channel 21 Bibel TV NRWision Saarland Fernsehen 1 Baden TV* ORF 2 Europe SRF info CNN international Al Jazeera* France 24* Bloomberg TV Arirang TV SBN GOD TV münchen.tv Franken Fernsehen Augsburg TV HSE HSE24 Extra HSE24 Trend OK* OKTV* nahTV Wion Regio TV Niederbayern* TVA Allgäu TV Oberpfalz TV RFO TV Ingolstadt TV Oberfranken TV Mainfranken Bloomberg Quicktake MyTVplus 1+1* UATV Espreso TV NHK World-Japan Schlager Deluxe Wedo Movies Wedo Big Docs Wedo Sports Two Music One Music Sachsen Eins Sachsen Fernsehen* Netzkino Starke Frauen Dazn Rise Dazn Fast MovieDome
* in different variations (regional/language)
Zattoo Premium & Ultimate
The “Premium” (9.99 euros/month) and “Ultimate” (13.99 euros/month) packages also bring you channels from ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL as well as most of the channels in the free package in HD. The following channels are also included in the two packages:
RTL ProSieben Eurosport 1 Sat.1 VOX Kabel Eins RTL 2 SIXX HGTV Super RTL ProSieben MAXX ntv NITRO VOXup Sat.1 Gold TOGGO Plus RTLup Kabel Eins Doku DMAX TLC
Additional TV packages
If you want to see even more channels and content, you can currently add 5 different TV packages to the Premium or Ultimate subscription.
Plus Entertainment
The additional package “Zattoo Plus Entertainment” contains 15 entertainment and documentary channels and costs an additional 9.90 euros per month.
Warner TV Comedy Warner TV Film Warner TV Series Kabel Eins Classics ProSieben Fun Sat.1 Emotions RTL Crime RTL Passion RTL Living GEO Kinowelt Discovery Animal Planet Spiegel History Curiosity
More Sports
The additional package “Zattoo Plus Sport” contains 6 sports channels and costs an additional 5.90 euros per month.
Eurosport 2 Sport1+ Sportdigital Soccer Auto Motor und Sport Motorvision TV eSports1
TV with heart
The additional package “Television with heart” contains 3 channels and costs 4.99 euros per month.
Romance TV home channel Goldstar TV
GoldStar TV
You can also book the GoldStar TV channel individually for 2.99 euros per month.
Waidwerk
For EUR 3.99 per month, you can add fishing and hunting videos from Waidwerk to Zattoo’s on-demand service.
International Broadcasters
You can also add various international channels to your Zattoo subscription.
Polish
The Polish additional package contains 3 channels and costs EUR 7.90 per month.
TVN
TVN24
TVN international Extra
Turkish
The Turkish additional package contains 12 channels and costs 6.90 euros per month.
Euro D Euro Star Show Turk TV8 Int Kanal 7 Avrupa Halk TV Cem TV News Türk TV Bloomberg HT Showmax beIN Movies Türk beIN Iz
Croatian
The Croatian additional package contains 5 channels and costs EUR 2.90 per month.
DM SAT
Klasik TV
HRT Int.
Croatian Music Channel
HRT 1
Italian
The Italian additional package contains 5 channels and costs 5.90 euros per month.
Mediaset Italia Rai 1 Rai 2 Rai 3 Rai News 24
Russian
The Russian additional package contains 4 channels and costs 10.90 euros per month.
TeleBom / TeleDom (Telebom/Teledom) Our Kinomir (Kinomir) OstWest euronews
Serbian
The Serbian additional package “Pink” contains 10 channels and costs 11.99 euros per month.
Pink Extra
Pink Film
Pink Folk
Pink Kids
Pink Koncert
Pink Music
Pink Plus
Pink Reality
Pink Serije
Pink World
How do you watch movies & series?
GIGA recommends
More interesting articles
Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.