Zattoo – stations, packages and prices at a glance

The public broadcasters and some private broadcasters can be received free of charge on Zattoo, other channels are available with a paid monthly subscription. Here we give you an overview of the various subscription packages from Zattoo, their prices and which channels are included.

Zattoo Free

The programs in the Zattoo free package can be received free of charge and only require registration with the TV streaming service. You can watch the following channels with Zattoo Free in SD quality:

Das Erste ZDF Sport1 Comedy Central Welt N24 Doku TELE 5 Nick KIKA Rocket Beans TV MTV Servus TV 3sat arte phoenix NDR* MDR* WDR* BR* SWR HR rbb SR Radio Bremen TV ZDFneo tagesschau24 euronews* One ZDFinfo ARD-alpha Welt der Wunder RIC More Than Sports TV QS24 Health.tv Sonnenklar TV Der Aktionär TV Fashion TV Deluxe Music Deutsches Musik Fernsehen Folx TV 1-2-3 TV QVC QVC 2 QVC Style Channel 21 Bibel TV NRWision Saarland Fernsehen 1 Baden TV* ORF 2 Europe SRF info CNN international Al Jazeera* France 24* Bloomberg TV Arirang TV SBN GOD TV münchen.tv Franken Fernsehen Augsburg TV HSE HSE24 Extra HSE24 Trend OK* OKTV* nahTV Wion Regio TV Niederbayern* TVA Allgäu TV Oberpfalz TV RFO TV Ingolstadt TV Oberfranken TV Mainfranken Bloomberg Quicktake MyTVplus 1+1* UATV Espreso TV NHK World-Japan Schlager Deluxe Wedo Movies Wedo Big Docs Wedo Sports Two Music One Music Sachsen Eins Sachsen Fernsehen* Netzkino Starke Frauen Dazn Rise Dazn Fast MovieDome

* in different variations (regional/language)

Zattoo Premium & Ultimate

The “Premium” (9.99 euros/month) and “Ultimate” (13.99 euros/month) packages also bring you channels from ProSiebenSat.1 and RTL as well as most of the channels in the free package in HD. The following channels are also included in the two packages:

RTL ProSieben Eurosport 1 Sat.1 VOX Kabel Eins RTL 2 SIXX HGTV Super RTL ProSieben MAXX ntv NITRO VOXup Sat.1 Gold TOGGO Plus RTLup Kabel Eins Doku DMAX TLC

Additional TV packages

If you want to see even more channels and content, you can currently add 5 different TV packages to the Premium or Ultimate subscription.

Plus Entertainment

The additional package “Zattoo Plus Entertainment” contains 15 entertainment and documentary channels and costs an additional 9.90 euros per month.

Warner TV Comedy Warner TV Film Warner TV Series Kabel Eins Classics ProSieben Fun Sat.1 Emotions RTL Crime RTL Passion RTL Living GEO Kinowelt Discovery Animal Planet Spiegel History Curiosity

More Sports

The additional package “Zattoo Plus Sport” contains 6 sports channels and costs an additional 5.90 euros per month.

Eurosport 2 Sport1+ Sportdigital Soccer Auto Motor und Sport Motorvision TV eSports1

TV with heart

The additional package “Television with heart” contains 3 channels and costs 4.99 euros per month.

Romance TV home channel Goldstar TV

GoldStar TV

You can also book the GoldStar TV channel individually for 2.99 euros per month.

Waidwerk

For EUR 3.99 per month, you can add fishing and hunting videos from Waidwerk to Zattoo’s on-demand service.

International Broadcasters

You can also add various international channels to your Zattoo subscription.

Polish

The Polish additional package contains 3 channels and costs EUR 7.90 per month.

TVN

TVN24

TVN international Extra

Turkish

The Turkish additional package contains 12 channels and costs 6.90 euros per month.

Euro D Euro Star Show Turk TV8 Int Kanal 7 Avrupa Halk TV Cem TV News Türk TV Bloomberg HT Showmax beIN Movies Türk beIN Iz

Croatian

The Croatian additional package contains 5 channels and costs EUR 2.90 per month.

DM SAT

Klasik TV

HRT Int.

Croatian Music Channel

HRT 1

Italian

The Italian additional package contains 5 channels and costs 5.90 euros per month.

Mediaset Italia Rai 1 Rai 2 Rai 3 Rai News 24

Russian

The Russian additional package contains 4 channels and costs 10.90 euros per month.

TeleBom / TeleDom (Telebom/Teledom) Our Kinomir (Kinomir) OstWest euronews

Serbian

The Serbian additional package “Pink” contains 10 channels and costs 11.99 euros per month.

Pink Extra

Pink Film

Pink Folk

Pink Kids

Pink Koncert

Pink Music

Pink Plus

Pink Reality

Pink Serije

Pink World

How do you watch movies & series?

