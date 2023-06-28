Look how beautiful Chapelco is two days after the opening

This is how beautiful Cerro Chapelco is in an image taken today. Photo: Chapelco Press.

He Saturday July 1 the ski season will start in Chapelco. And while on the hill of San Martin de los Andes They work at full steam to leave it in optimal conditions for the opening, look how beautiful the slopes are waiting for skiers to fully enjoy them facing the Lanín volcano.

With the snowfall in recent days plus the one announced by the forecast on Sunday, everything seems to indicate that the ski center will present its best face to start with the activities, although it still remains to confirm the areas that will be enabled.

Meanwhile, for security reasons, the San Martín hill recalled that as long as it is not operational it’s not allowed the entry of pedestrians and skiers for walks, snowshoe circuits, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, snowboarding and other mountain activities.

Among the novelties for this season, The announcements are related to air connectivity and access to the ski center, with new investments and infrastructure works to improve services on slopes and gastronomic inns, and with an events calendar.

Regarding the growth of air connectivity, since more than 41 weekly flights will arrive at the Aviador Campos Airport in San Martín de los Andes, including the two direct Aerolíneas Argentinas flights from San Pablo, plus connections in Buenos Aires, from where They will add three since July of the low cost JetSmart.

The daily pass for an adult on the San Martín de los Andes hill will cost $24,300 in high season, $21,800 in the middle season and $19,400 in the low season. Minors (6 to 11 years) and seniors (60 to 69 years) the values ​​will be 19,400; $17,500 and $15,500 respectively. Infants (0 to 5 years) and over 70 years, free of charge.

There are many options, such as the weekend pass or three to seven days. They can be for consecutive days, or not. For example, three non-consecutive days in low season cost $57,600 for majors and $46,100 for minors and in high season $72,000 for majors and $57,600 for minors.

This was the Base today. Photo: Chapelco Press.

To that you must add the rental of equipment, if you do not have them. The complete ski equipment, per day for seniors costs $10,500 and minors $8,400 and SUP $16,800 in low season and senior skis $13,100 minus $10,500 and SUP $21,000 in high season.

Chapelco awaits skiers from Brazil, Chile and Uruguay

Tourists from abroad will not only benefit from the exchange rate, but also from the positioning achieved by the hill in those markets through the international promotional tours that the commercial area carried out in the months prior to the season, together with the Government. of the Province of Neuquén and the city of San Martín de los Andes.

There are also expectations about the growth of the Argentine market. The records of the pre-sale of services for dates of July, August and September, exceed those of previous seasons.

How will the access by Provincial Route 19 be?

The circulation in the ascent and descent of vehicles from RN 40 through RP 19 to the Base, will be more fluid this winter since work was carried out to widen and smooth the road at points that were critical for traffic.

a renewed hill

In the heart of Chapelco, at elevation 1700the Graef shelter grew to become bigger. This winter Chapelco will inaugurate the expansion by 40% of the facilities of its iconic parador, increasing the surface of the hall in the sector that overlooks the El Palito track.

Another view of the base in an image also taken today. Photo: Chapelco Press.

As the development of the new Parador Antulauquen, Chapelco inaugurates this season an alternative refuge in Platform 1600 of 450m2, which will be a closed and heated space, comfortable, spacious and practical, with gastronomic services for all tastes.

For his part, he Rancho de Manolo Parador which is located at elevation 1500 on the Pioneros slope, in winter 2023 it will be renovated for those who stop skiing, at the access to the La Brava slope. This great refuge will continue to provide dishes from the mountain cuisine, with improvements in the service area and renovation of the toilets

In the 2023 season Chapelco will host multiple sporting events.

This is Mount Chapelco

· It is located 19 km from San Martín de los Andes, Neuquén.

· It is the most awarded ski center in Argentina since it received the award for Best Ski Resort in 2015. 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, at the World Ski Awards, the highest distinction for excellence in the service that is provided globally.

· It has 12 lifts, 28 slopes, and a snowpark. Chapelco slopes offer a slope progression that allows easy and fast learning. Chapelco has slopes for beginner, intermediate, advanced and expert skiers.

· It offers 9 hectares of induced snow through snow cannons.

· Offers Back Bowls to perform off-piste.

· It has a Ski and Snowboard School with trained instructors who provide group and private classes for all levels. It also has a Junior Academy for children from 6 to 15 years old, a Snow Garden for children from 3 to 5 years old and a nursery for children from 3 months to 3 years.

· Offers an Adapted Ski School for people with disabilities.

· At the Base there is a ski and snowboard equipment rental at the foot of the lifts, which has free ski lockers and boot dryers.

· It offers 14 gastronomic points between inns, refuges, and food trucks located in different places of the mountain.

· It proposes alternative mountain activities such as snowmobile rides, sledding with huskies, snowshoeing and paragliding.

· The Chapelco Boutique sells clothing, accessories and gifts.

More information

Elevation rate: https://www.chapelco.com/tarifas-medios-de-elevacion.php Equipment rental rate: https://www.chapelco.com/tarifario-equipos.php Ski and snowboard school rate : https://www.chapelco.com/tarifas-escuela-de-esqui-y-snowboard.php Rates for special plans: https://www.chapelco.com/tarifas-planes-especiales.php Rates for residents of Río Negro and Neuquén: https://www.chapelco.com/tarifas-residentes.php





