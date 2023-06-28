Transfer: Omar Haktab Traoré signs for a Bundesliga club

German-Togolese defender Omar Haktab Traoré has officially signed with 1.Fc Heidenheim.

The team promoted in the German Bundesliga, 1.Fc Heidenheim has strengthened with the arrival of Omar Haktab Traoré. Arrived at the end of his contract with Osnabrück, he did not want to extend with the Violets who also obtained their ticket for the Bundesliga 2. The German-Togolese has signed a 3-year contract until 2026 with 1.Fc Heidenheim.

Author of a magnificent season with 36 matches in all competitions, Omar Haktab Traoré will begin a new adventure and the first in the German Bundesliga.

