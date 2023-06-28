Home » Tourist season seems to be one of the best
Tourist season seems to be one of the best

A few days after starting the tourist season mid-year, the massive arrival of visitors is already noticeable nationals and foreigners to Santa Marta, which suggests that this will be one of the best in recent years, according to the forecast of local authorities. On beaches like El Rodadero, Tayrona Park and Tanganga, Among others, the flow of visitors who decided to choose the natural benefits of the city as a destination to rest is already evident, as reflected in the photograph taken this Tuesday. For this festive bridge weekend of ‘San Pedro and San Pablo’ The authorities have ordered a strict security operation with additional Police and Army personnel who arrived to guarantee the tranquility of locals and visitors. For their part, the maritime authorities maintain the precautionary call for bathers and sailors when entering the sea. The visit of more than 180 thousand tourists is expected. Photo Ly Eric Amasifuen

Also read: Reinforcement for security in tourist season arrives in Santa Marta

