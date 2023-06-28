LAVAREDO 50 K | Sportdimontagna.com

The race started from the very central Corso Italia in Cortina d’Ampezzo, with 1,463 athletes at the start. On the menu, 50 kilometers of development and 2,600 meters in altitude, touching the Val Travenanzes, Col Gallina, Passo Giau. The first two hours of the race were dry, then the rain came to add fatigue to the fatigue. Ready to go, and immediately it was the two favourites, Francesco Puppi and Nadir Maguet, who lined up the group, proceeding throughout the race at a very high pace. The Aosta Valley exploited his skills as a “skyrunner” to take the lead on the more technical uphill sections, however surrendering to cramps and Puppi’s greater skills on the runnable sections. Race in recovery, therefore, for Puppi who, after coming from sixth place in the short trail at the recent world championships, takes home a great success on the paths of the Ampezzo Dolomites. 4h0’16” the time for Puppi, a time that represents the best performance in the history of La Sportiva Lavaredo Ultra Trail. Just over a minute later, Maguet arrived, stopping the hands of the chronometer at 4h03’27”: a great response for him too.

Far away all the others. The Spanish Jan Margarit Sole, third, finished more than twenty minutes behind the two leaders (4h27’07”). The Slovenian Zan Zepic and the Piedmontese Simone Eydallin complete the top five.

«I was happy to come here to Cortina, to do a new race, in a place that the world envies us» began the winner, Francesco Puppi. «I was a little tired after the World Cup in Innsbruck: my leg was 70 percent but it was enough. I won the race on the last descent, recovering the disadvantage from Nadir who was really strong on the technical».

«It was a good, hard-fought match» said Nadir Maguet. «On the technical side I gained a bit of a margin, managing to put together a good advantage. Then, when you think you have victory in your pocket, the unexpected happens. After the Giau I had cramps, I managed to hold on in the lead until halfway down, then Francesco arrived who is much stronger on the runable: I was only able to let him pass».

Spain ahead of all among the women: the success went to Irene Fuertes Molina, who crossed the finish line with a time of 5h38’27”. Behind her the Czech Romana Rudolf Lojkova (5h41’34 “) and the Romanian Raluca Adriana Burtea (5h44’59”) who with a grand finale managed to reach and overtake Piana Deiana, who had been on the virtual podium for a long time. Fifth place for the Portuguese Cristina Arreiol.

The La Sportiva Lavaredo Ultra Trail by UTMB® program continues with the 120K (departure from Corso Italia in Cortina d’Ampezzo on Friday 23rd June at 11pm) and the 80K (Saturday 24th June at 7am, departure from San Vito di Cadore).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

