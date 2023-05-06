Along with the Asian Games, 53 Veteran Cadre Volunteer Service Teams Gathered at the “Practice Booth” by the Canal_Hangzhou Net

Chao News News On the morning of May 6, the misty Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal looked like a Jiangnan ink painting, which was so beautiful. On the Canal Square, 53 blue tents were placed in an orderly manner along the circular square. 53 veteran cadre volunteer service teams from 6 cities hosting the Asian Games were busy preparing. The bright red vests formed a beautiful landscape, attracting many citizens to stop and watch .

On the same day, the launch ceremony of “Yinyaozhijiang Walking with the Asian Games” volunteer service for veteran cadres in the province to help the Asian Games was held here. At 9:30, on the central stage of the square, six veteran cadre dancers dressed in red costumes presented a dynamic Latin dance performance “Welcome to the Asian Games” to the beat of the music, kicking off the opening ceremony.

As Gong Heyan, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee and director of the Veteran Cadre Bureau, announced the official launch of the event, 53 volunteer service booths began to “boil”.

“Come to Wenzhou to watch longzhou. (Welcome to Wenzhou to watch the dragon boat.)” The reporter followed the prestige, and the members of the “Old Gardener Helping the Asian Games” English volunteer service team from Ouhai District, Wenzhou City, were sending invitations to citizens in English.

Dragon boat models and the brochure “100 English Sentences for the Asian Games” smelling like ink were placed on the volunteer booths. Volunteer Jin Xiufang said that the dragon boat race of the Asian Games will be held in Ouhai, and a group of foreign guests will be welcomed. In order to show the friendship of the host, the English Volunteer Service Team used its expertise to compile booklets and distribute them to local communities and elderly universities. This time, I specially brought it to my friends in Hangzhou.

“During the Asian Games, we will also carry out guidance and explanations at the dragon boat competition venues, and provide consulting services in public places such as airports, train stations, and intersections to help foreign tourists.” Jin Xiufang said.

“You are more energetic than young people!” On the other side of the square, 8 veteran cadre volunteers are doing aerobics to the song “Great China“. The cheerful rhythm and body-building dance posture attracted many citizens to watch. The “Happy Dance Steps Public Welfare Training Studio” volunteer service team from Beilun District, Ningbo warmly invites citizens to move together.

Volunteer Shi Liangqiu introduced that the team has been established for 11 years and has more than 200 members. “We have issued a proposal of ‘welcome the Asian Games, show love, and show style’. Next, we will continue to go to the countryside to perform and promote the concept of national sports. The convening of the event created a good atmosphere.”

“Did you take all these photos? Can you take one for us?” An elderly couple with gray hair asked in front of the booth of the Volunteer Service Team of the Jinhua Veteran Cadre Photography Association.

“No problem.” Zhou Jianxin, secretary general of the association and a volunteer, taught the two elderly people to pose very expertly, pressed the shutter, and then sent the photo to each other via WeChat.

Zhou Jianxin introduced that there are currently 171 members in the Volunteer Service Team of the Photography Association. Everyone uses pictures to record the changes in Jinhua’s reform and tackling difficulties. Keep the moment of the Asian Games as the slogan, and use the camera to record every bit of walking with the Asian Games.”

Tai Chi performances, Asian Games mascot weaving, safety publicity, legal consultation, medical services, calligraphy and painting gifts… The drizzle could not quench the fiery atmosphere at the scene. Veteran cadres and volunteers expressed that they felt happy and fulfilled to participate in voluntary services. Next We will continue to give full play to our professional advantages and escort the Asian Games through services.

The event is hosted by the Veteran Cadres Bureau of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee and the Civilization Office of Zhejiang Province, guided by the Organizing Committee of the 19th Asian Games, and undertaken by the Veteran Cadres Bureau of the Hangzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Civilization Office of Hangzhou City. The promotional video of “Walking with the Asian Games—Veteran Volunteers in Action” was played at the event site, a list of 33 veteran cadres’ volunteer service points for the Asian Games was released, and flags were presented to 11 veteran cadres’ volunteer service teams for the Asian Games. Representatives of veteran cadres and volunteers read out the letter of proposal and presented paper-cut works to the Asian Organizing Committee.

It is reported that in addition to the main venue, six cities including Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou, Huzhou, Shaoxing, Jinhua and other regions in our province also carried out volunteer services for veteran cadres to help the Asian Games on the same day, showing the brilliant style of veteran cadres helping the Asian Games.