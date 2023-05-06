Health: Riccardi, with CriFvg students trained in first aid – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PALMANOVA, 06 MAY – “Today’s is an important initiative, promoted by the Red Cross with which, as a regional system, we boast a collaboration of which we are very proud, which allows school children to get to know the maneuvers life-saving and the procedures to be implemented for first aid, in favor of the whole community”. Thus the regional councilor with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi, spoke at the Health Olympics, organized – for the first time – by the Regional Committee of the Italian Red Cross.



“The notions of first aid are not only the prerogative of healthcare personnel: they must become the heritage of each of us citizens, and what better way than to enter our students’ classes to ‘train’ them in the maneuvers to be implemented to save a human life” underlined Riccardi. “Already in the previous Legislature, with a regional law, we made the presence of a defibrillator, a fundamental tool for cardiopulmonary resuscitation, mandatory in every school”, recalled the councilor for health, thanking all the volunteers of the CRI and Milena Maria Cisilino, president of the Fvg Red Cross Regional Committee and the municipal administration that hosted the event. The Health Olympics are part of the activities promoted by CriFvg and aimed at high school students – of the fourth year – of the whole region. Participation in this first edition was extended to all the educational institutes of the Fvg and saw the involvement of about a hundred pupils. After an initial theoretical part in the classroom, 60 young people from three schools (Isis Paolo Sarpi of San Vito al Tagliamento, the Paolino d’Aquileia Agricultural Institute of Cividale del Friuli and Isis Bassa Friulana) took part today in Piazza Grande in the phase of practical selection, with simulated activities of first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation with dummy and defibrillator. The winner of the competition – which for this edition is the Istituto Paolino d’Aquileia – will participate in the national competition of this special Olympics on 20 May in Rome. (HANDLE).

